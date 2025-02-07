Edwin’s Newsletter #2
US startup reveals specs of its next-gen kamikaze drone
February 7, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
Tulsi, Tucker, Trump and Traitors
February 5, 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
Trump's Gabbard Pick is a Spy Scandal in the Making
February 2, 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
US Navy extends Trident II missile life to 2084
February 2, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
US Navy and Army gear up for critical hypersonic missile tests
February 1, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
January 2025
RFK Jr., Science, and the Golden Age
January 29. 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
Trump’s Greenland push puts F-35 program at risk
January 29, 2025 by Dylan Malyasav
The 11th Commandment: Thou Shalt Not Rape
January 25, 2025 by Linda Goudsmit
Upgraded Leopard 1A5 withstands multiple drone strikes
January 24, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
The Deep State Still Has Trump In The Crosshairs
January 23, 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
'Things got really crazy.' The shocking untold story of the Chinese spy balloon
January 22, 2025 by Tom Blackwell
The Financial Rise and Moral Decline of FOX NEWS
January 19, 2005 by Cliff Kincaid
