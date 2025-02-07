Edwin’s Newsletter #2

US startup reveals specs of its next-gen kamikaze drone
February 7, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
  
Edwin
1
Tulsi, Tucker, Trump and Traitors
February 5, 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
  
Edwin
3
Trump's Gabbard Pick is a Spy Scandal in the Making
February 2, 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
  
Edwin
12
US Navy extends Trident II missile life to 2084
February 2, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
  
Edwin
2
US Navy and Army gear up for critical hypersonic missile tests
February 1, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
  
Edwin
1

January 2025

RFK Jr., Science, and the Golden Age
January 29. 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
  
Edwin
1
Trump’s Greenland push puts F-35 program at risk
January 29, 2025 by Dylan Malyasav
  
Edwin
3
The 11th Commandment: Thou Shalt Not Rape
January 25, 2025 by Linda Goudsmit
  
Edwin
1
Upgraded Leopard 1A5 withstands multiple drone strikes
January 24, 2025 by Dylan Malyasov
  
Edwin
4
The Deep State Still Has Trump In The Crosshairs
January 23, 2025 by Cliff Kincaid
  
Edwin
9
'Things got really crazy.' The shocking untold story of the Chinese spy balloon
January 22, 2025 by Tom Blackwell
  
Edwin
3
The Financial Rise and Moral Decline of FOX NEWS
January 19, 2005 by Cliff Kincaid
  
Edwin
2
