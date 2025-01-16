By Cliff Kincaid

Conservatives in the MAGA movement reacted with horror when Joe Biden gave George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I shared their outrage. Yet, they have applauded President Trump’s nomination of the former top investor for George Soros to be the Secretary of the Treasury.

Welcome to the world of conservative hypocrisy.

Ignoring Bessent’s service to the hedge fund billionaire who almost single-handedly destroyed the criminal justice system, conservatives and Republicans are putting partisanship above principle and endorsing Bessent. It is mind-boggling.

I have yet to see a coherent explanation of the contradiction between hating Soros and applauding his top investment officer. The two are closely interrelated.

Two months ago I warned of Bessent’s service to Soros in a column titled “Soros-Funded Agent Installed at Treasury Department.”

Many of the ways Soros made his money, through financial currency speculation and manipulation, rather than making real goods and services, were based on advice offered by Scott Bessent.

Could there be a conflict of interest guiding the silence?

The answer may lie in Bessent’s stake in All Seasons, a conservative publisher. Several titles meet with approval from MAGA, and several authors are former Trump officials.

For those of us who believe that Soros needs to answer for what he has done, Bessent must be put on the hot seat when he appears before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Thursday for his confirmation hearing.

He should be asked some important questions, especially regarding his relationship with Soros. For example:

He worked at Soros Fund Management, founded by Democratic Party donor George Soros. When did he suddenly realize that he disagreed with Soro’s left-wing politics?

Bessent’s shift to supporting Trump has been described as “a notable political turn.” Why should we believe he is sincere in this conversion? Why shouldn’t we conclude he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing in the second Trump Administration?

Bessent in the 2000 presidential campaign supported and hosted Democratic Party Vice President Al Gore. The New York Times said Bessent was then a “major donor to Democrats who co-hosted the event at his home.” How does he move from supporting a “climate change” Democrat like Al Gore to the MAGA Republican agenda?

The Times said Bessent “gave money to top Democrats including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Barack Obama.” Were these donations made to curry favor with George Soros? Or was Bessent then a true believer in the ideology of the Democratic Party?

When Bessent started his own hedge fund, Key Square Capital in 2016, why did he accept $2 billion from George Soros?

Bessent was described as one of George Soros’s right-hand men when Soros bet against the pound on what came to be known as “Black Wednesday.” How does he defend international financial manipulations to destabilize friendly governments?

The Tablet magazine said Bessent “has a funny habit of signing big-name MAGA authors to book contracts, then suing them,” and cited the case of a book by conservative author Lee Smith that had included criticism of George Soros. Was the book killed because of the criticism of Soros?

Will Trinkle, a Democrat operative, was quoted by the Times as saying that Bessent, who would be the first openly gay Treasury secretary if confirmed by the Senate, was “a strong advocate for gay rights and marriage equality.” How is this consistent with the MAGA agenda?

After getting “legally married” to another man and having two children via surrogacy, will he use his position as the first gay Treasury Secretary to push the homosexual agenda through the Treasury?

The Daily Mail reports that Bessent was embroiled in a legal controversy with a former gay lover, his former “domestic partner,” before he got married to another man. Sally Bedell Smith reports that they “had been among an elite group of benefactors contributing $20,000 a year to the Prince of Wales Foundation,” dedicated in part to advancing the global warming or climate change theory as a means by which to destroy the industrial base in the United States. Does Bessent accept this theory? If not, why did he support Al Gore?

Bessent’s Public Financial Disclosure Report lists an investment in the Global Carbon Credit Corp., a means by which the rich are supposed to somehow reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change. (Al Gore was the first “carbon billionaire.” At the same time, Bessent has called the Inflation Reduction Act, also known as the Green New Scam by President Trump, a “doomsday machine for the budget.”

If Republican Senators don’t raise these matters, the hearing will be dominated by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a far-left Soros-supported member of the Finance Committee once praised by Soros himself as “the most qualified to be president.” Back in 2011, Soros even hosted a fundraiser for Warren and other Democrats.

Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee are the following:

Crapo, Mike (ID), Chairman; Grassley, Chuck (IA); Cornyn, John (TX); Thune, John (SD); Scott, Tim (SC); Cassidy, Bill (LA); Lankford, James (OK); Daines, Steve (MT);

Young, Todd (IN); Barrasso, John (WY); Johnson, Ron (WI); Tillis, Thom (NC);

Blackburn, Marsha (TN); and Marshall, Roger (KS).