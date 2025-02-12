Algeria has confirmed its purchase of Russia’s Su-57 Felon stealth fighter jets, making it the first foreign customer for the fifth-generation aircraft.

The announcement was made through Algerian state television, which reported that Algerian pilots are currently undergoing training in Russia, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.

Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state arms export agency, disclosed that an undisclosed foreign buyer had placed an order for the Su-57. While Russian officials previously refrained from naming the customer, the latest Algerian government statement has removed any ambiguity surrounding the deal.

In November 2024, Russian officials claimed that the first export agreements had been signed, though they withheld details about the purchasing country. Algeria’s confirmation aligns with longstanding reports that the North African nation was among the most interested parties in acquiring the Su-57, given its established history of procuring Russian military equipment.

With a history of reliance on Russian defense hardware, Algeria has previously acquired a range of advanced platforms, including Su-30MKA fighters, MiG-29s, and S-300 air defense systems. The addition of the Su-57 is expected to significantly enhance the country’s aerial capabilities, reinforcing its position as one of Africa’s most well-equipped air forces.

The Su-57 is Russia’s answer to Western fifth-generation fighters such as the U.S. F-35 Lightning II and the Chinese J-20. Moscow has touted the aircraft’s advanced stealth, supermaneuverability, and next-generation avionics as key selling points. While the exact terms of the deal remain undisclosed, Russian officials have previously stated that the export version of the Su-57 would be “significantly cheaper” than its Western counterparts, particularly the F-35, although no specific pricing details have been released.

The purchase comes amid Algeria’s continued military modernization efforts and its drive to maintain strategic air superiority in North Africa. While specific delivery timelines remain unclear, reports indicate that the first batch of Su-57s could be operational within the Algerian Air Force by the end of 2026.

Moscow has long sought to expand the Su-57’s footprint in international markets, with previous efforts to secure interest from countries such as Turkey and India. In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally showcased the Su-57 to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, sparking speculation that Turkey might consider the aircraft as an alternative to the U.S. F-35 program. However, no deals materialized.

For Algeria, the acquisition of the Su-57 underscores its commitment to strengthening its air defense and maintaining technological parity with regional competitors. The deal also reinforces its defense ties with Russia, which remains Algeria’s primary arms supplier.