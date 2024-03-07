Protests that are sure to turn violent are being planned by communist factions in the Democratic Party and worldwide to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris’s demand for a “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas was clearly designed to save Biden from the gathering storm. In the speech, she condemned Israel for allowing a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

At the same time, Biden ordered the U.S. military to air-drop 38,000 meals to people on the ground in Hamas-controlled Gaza who had brought the terrorist group to power.

Over the weekend, a Times Square pro-Hamas rally became a nightmare situation when protesters blocked a police Bomb Squad from responding to a potential bomb threat. The grenade was later determined to be inactive and inert.

These demonstrations, as we have documented in a report with photographs, are largely organized by communist groups in America who pledge their allegiance to China and Russia.

Biden’s initial support for Israel is coming back to haunt him, prompting talk even in left-wing circles of “Days of Rage” protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August that will seek his replacement by anti-Israel “progressives” aligned with Moscow and Havana.

The violent “Days of Rage” protests in 1969 were the culmination of months of street actions and riots to protest support for anti-communist South Vietnam in its war with North Vietnam, backed by Russia and China. Under this kind of pressure, including riots during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968, incumbent Democratic President LBJ withdrew from the race, the Democratic Party splintered, and LBJ was replaced by Hubert Humphrey, a Senator who lost to Republican Richard Nixon in the general election.

Senator Robert Kennedy had entered the race to challenge LBJ but was fatally shot for supporting Israel by a Palestinian Marxist, Sirhan Sirhan.

According to a congressional report on “The Weather Underground,” which grew out of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) Vietnam War protests, the “Days of Rage” followed visits by members of the terrorist group to Communist Cuba under the name the “Venceremos Brigade” for terrorist training.

In this present context, important meetings have been taking place in Havana, Cuba, and Moscow that are laying the groundwork for Biden’s ouster and more street violence.

Moscow’s Role

So-called Palestinian “resistance” and Islamic movements just met in Moscow, preceded by a visit to Havana by two top “progressive” Democrats, Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Jayapal is the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Omar is the deputy chairwoman.

But don’t look for the FBI or the CIA to be on guard. The new book Big Intel, discusses communist infiltration of the “Intelligence Community,” through such penetrations as Russian agent Robert Hanssen (who did counterintelligence for the FBI) and Cuban agent Ana Belen Montes (a Defense Intelligence Agency analyst), said to be a favorite of former Director of National Intelligence of the United States James Clapper.

The “leftist national security state,” as the book describes it, is busy prosecuting former President Trump and his supporters.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Breakfast in McLean, Virginia, on February 29, 2024. He said, “The U.S. has confronted foreign malign influence threats in the past, but this election cycle, the U.S. will face more adversaries, moving at a faster pace, and enabled by new technology.” One such adversary is the FBI itself.

In his new book, Big Intel, J. Michael Waller comments, “The great institutions, designed to protect us against the threat of Soviet communism, in the end, absorbed and re-weaponized the most subversive Soviet plot ever launched.”

That’s a reference to the Russia-gate hoax against Trump, organized by the FBI and approved by President Obama. But that’s not all. Waller also documents how the CIA failed to identify a Chinese Communist military lab as the source of the pandemic that has so far killed more than 1.2 million Americans.

In the same way, the Intelligence Community has not monitored communist groups on American soil — and in the universities — the source of much of the hatred for Israel.

Pro-War against the U.S. and Israel

Demonstrating their allegiance to communism and the need to eliminate anti-communist liberals, former SDS members and Weather Underground terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn endorsed a “Prairie Fire” Manifesto that was dedicated in part to RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan.

Ayers and Dohrn, however, were not “anti-war activists.” They were international terrorists who favored a communist victory in Vietnam with connections to Hanoi, Havana, and Moscow.

Writing about his experiences in the Weather Underground, former FBI informant Larry Grathwohl said, “I remember one meeting when our Weatherman ‘collective’ brought up the subject of the Kennedy assassinations. At least 20 to 25 people were present and Bill Ayers was one of them. I heard Bill state that the murders of both John F. Kennedy and Robert F Kennedy were a good thing because liberals compromise the conflict between U.S. imperialism and the socialist revolution. Liberals prevent the contradictions from becoming obvious and thus prevent a revolution. Therefore, the assassinations of the Kennedys were to be welcomed as a necessary advance on the road to communist world revolution.”

These assassinations marked a key turning point in the direction of the National Democratic Party, which then abandoned anti-communism and became a “progressive” movement. The direction of the Democratic Party as an adjunct of the international communist movement was solidified under President Barack Hussein Obama, an agent of influence for Russia and China.

As new “Days of Rage” protests are apparently being planned for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, also in Chicago, speculation is mounting that Biden will be replaced because he, like RFK, is perceived as too “pro-Israel.”

The “Step Aside Joe” Movement, launched by the far-left group Roots Action, is demanding that Biden be replaced in part because of his lukewarm support for Israel’s response to the terrorism of October 7. Such a movement has a global context.

It is significant that the two leading “progressive” Democrats were spotted in Havana between February 17 and 21, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was there.

The “Hands Off Rafah Global Day of Protest” on March 2, designed to save the lives of terrorists in that part of Gaza, is a taste of things to come.

“Actions took place in Japan, Malaysia, Cuba, Venezuela, Tunisia and many other nations around the world,” reports the communist group ANSWER. “In Havana and Caracas, top leaders of the government attended in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people’s longstanding fight for liberation.”

Democratic Party fundraisers and party functionaries like Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton are being disrupted by protesters chanting “Joe Biden, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

In Canada, in the name of “Blockading the Genocide Machine,” pro-Hamas demonstrators are blocking access to major weapons company facilities in such cities as Toronto, Peterborough, Calgary, Québec City, and Vancouver.

The Anti-Israel Coalition

Hamas, which started the war and wants to destroy Israel, still has Israeli hostages and refuses to surrender.

Meanwhile, Russian foreign minister Lavrov left Cuba and returned to Moscow to supervise a meeting of “all major groups in Palestine such as the constituents of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), including Fatah and Palestinian People’s Party, and non-constituents such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” according to a communist news outlet. Another participant was the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The meeting is another reminder that Soviet support for international terrorism continues through the present Moscow regime, headed by former KGB colonel and current Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In Soviet dissident hero Vladimir Bukovsky’s last book, Judgment in Moscow, he commented, “If two cruise missiles were to be launched at the Lubyanka, the level of terrorism worldwide would drop by approximately 80 percent.” The Lubyanka is the name for the headquarters of the KGB and its successor, the FSB.

Aiding the Enemy

News about the secret meeting in Havana was leaked to the Miami Herald, which reported that a delegation of the Congressional Progressive Caucus had traveled to Cuba “in a trip that has not previously been disclosed by the legislators nor reported in Cuban state media.” The paper added, “The group of about a dozen people was led by Democratic U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal of the state of Washington and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. It included a congressional staffer from the office of California Rep. Barbara Lee’s office, sources with knowledge of the trip told the Miami Herald.”

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) is a former aide to Rep. Ron Dellums who was implicated in captured documents as a collaborator of the communist regime overthrown by the U.S. when President Reagan ordered U.S. forces into Grenada. Lee, a top officer of the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS), a spin-off from the Communist Party, is now running for the Senate.

Michael Waller’s book, Big Intel, labels “Comrade Barbara” a “communist operative” who participated in KGB front activities.

The Miami Herald added, “Cuban official media traditionally highlight American lawmakers going to the island, usually framing their visit as a gesture of ‘solidarity’ with the Cuban people or support for ending the U.S. embargo. This time, state media was mum. Cuba’s Foreign Ministry did not disclose the trip.”

The headline was “What were members of the U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus doing in Havana?”

Replacing Biden and Stopping Trump

The answer, quite clearly, is to formulate a plan of action to replace Biden, while at the same time keeping Trump out of the White House.

Jayapal has achieved notoriety for supporting the “vote uncommitted” effort in various states in the Democratic presidential primaries to protest Biden’s policy.

In desperation, the “Our Revolution” group, associated with Senator Bernie Sanders, says “We must send a clear message directly to the Biden campaign: Change course NOW on Gaza or else risk losing Michigan to Trump in November.

In the Michigan primary, more than 100,000 Michigan Democratic primary voters cast ballots for “uncommitted” in the race. In the Washington State Democratic Primary on March 12, the 50,000 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 3000 in Washington State are being advised by their union to vote “uncommitted.”

The Cuban Connection

In another ominous revelation, it was learned that Jayapal and Omar met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who had traveled to Moscow in November 2022 to meet personally with Putin. At that time, Putin and Diaz-Canel “unveiled a monument in a north Moscow square on Tuesday to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, pledging to deepen their friendship in the face of U.S. sanctions against both countries,” Reuters reported.

The 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, caused by the Russian placement of nuclear missile launching sites in Cuba with Castro’s permission, was countered by President John F. Kennedy with a naval and air quarantine of the island. Later, Kennedy was murdered by a Marxist assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine and Marksman who had defected to the Soviet Union and returned to join the “Fair Play for Cuba Committee” and murder JFK.

In the meeting with Diaz-Canel, Putin had referred to “Comrade Fidel Castro,” adding, “I really remember our personal meetings very well, even the details. He was an impressive man.”

At the unveiling of the Castro statue in Moscow, Putin went further, saying, “Fidel Castro dedicated his life to the selfless struggle to advance the ideas of goodness, peace, and justice, for the freedom of oppressed peoples, for a decent life for ordinary people and social equality.”

For his part, Diaz-Canel said during the meeting with Putin that both Russia and Cuba have “a common enemy, a common source which is the Yankee empire, which manipulates a large part of humankind.”

As these events play out, the big question is Biden’s replacement. And if he doesn’t step down, what then? The answer will be made in Moscow and Havana.