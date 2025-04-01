By: Cliff Kincaid

Identifying and locating the “enemies within” is not that difficult. They will be gathering on April 5, 2025, for a “March on Washington for Palestine” sponsored by several communist and pro-Hamas organizations.

This event is significant, for the Tesla firebombing case in Las Vegas reveals links between the perpetrator, Paul Hyon Kim, and communist groups, including the Communist Party USA, and Palestinian causes. The links to communism and Islam were disclosed by the local police in announcing his arrest.

The Communist Party was once funded by Moscow, but now takes advantage of the capitalist system to destroy capitalism by accepting donations through PayPal and credit cards. It has assumed a leading role in the anti-Trump “resistance,” fearing the dismantling of the socialist bureaucracy put in place by its endorsed presidential candidate Barack Hussein Obama. (The Communist Party USA openly backed Obama for president in 2008 and 2012.)

Demonstrating its foreign connections, the CPUSA on February 23 aired a virtual “town hall” featuring leaders of the South African Communist Party to “hear their unique perspective on the rise of the tech oligarchs” in the United States, such as Elon Musk, who was originally from South Africa. He understands that South Africa has gone communist.

The Trump Administration has suspended foreign and military aid to South Africa, citing its communist domestic and foreign policies, such as anti-white “land reform” and its support for Hamas in its war against Israel.

Other major communist groups involved in the April 5 rally are the People’s Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the ANSWER Coalition.

The Revolutionary Communist International, one of the groups linked to the Tesla terrorist, advertises itself as “fighting capitalism in over 60 countries” and has a strong presence on many social media platforms.

Similarly, the April 5 sponsors openly advertise their goals on Facebook and X. But by supporting Hamas and various communist causes, these people are in danger of being arrested, jailed, and even deported.

The “Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S Intelligence Community,” released by the Trump Administration, adds an important reference to al-Qaeda, the group responsible for killing nearly 3,000 people on American soil on 9/11, saying, “Its leaders, some of whom remain in Iran, have tried to exploit anti-Israeli sentiment over the war in Gaza to unite Muslims and encourage attacks against Israel and the United States.”

The terror group’s “media apparatus” has “issued statements from leaders and the group’s affiliates supporting HAMAS and encouraging attacks against Israeli and U.S. targets.”

This is the agenda of the April 5 event. Hence, some of the same law enforcement agencies involved in arresting the Tesla terrorist can be deployed to monitor those behind this movement. These include the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, just announced the U.S. Government traced and seized approximately $201,400 in cryptocurrency from an “ongoing terrorist financing scheme” designed to benefit Hamas.

U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. for the District of Columbia said, “Hamas is responsible for the death of many U.S. and Israeli nationals, and we will stop at nothing to stop their campaign of terror and murder.”

Since these groups arriving in Washington, D.C. on April 5 support Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, they are in danger — especially if they are foreigners — of being arrested and deported as agents of the enemies of the United States.

The 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) was used to arrest Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student born in Syria who is not an American citizen but resides on American soil. The Department of Homeland Security said, “Khalil led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

That alignment is what is behind the April 5 event.

Interestingly, the INA also bars immigrants to the United States who advocate “the economic, international, and governmental doctrines of world communism.” Hence, communists who are non-citizens and who assemble on American soil can be arrested and expelled on much the same basis.

Speaking to the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in the 2024 campaign, President Trump promised to use this law, saying, “Using federal law, section 212 (f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, I will order my government to deny entry to all communists and all Marxists. Those who come to join our country must love our country. We don’t want them if they want to destroy our country…. So, we’re going to be keeping foreign Christian-hating communists, socialists, and Marxists out of America. We’re keeping them out of America.”

That section of the law authorizes the president of the United States to “suspend the entry” of certain noncitizens into the United States under certain circumstances.

But many are already here and have American citizenship.

Trump understood this, asking, “But my question is, what are we going to do with the ones that are already here, that grew up here?” The packed auditorium of Trump supporters erupted with screaming chants of “Deport them! Deport them!”

That might not be possible unless they are directly linked to terrorism. But for the Americans who belong to these communist groups, there is another option the federal government has at its disposal to designate them as linked to foreign ideologies.

The Communist Control Act, a law still on the books, could be used to prevent Marxist groups from enjoying certain government benefits, such as using tax-exempt funds to organize subversion, and/or requiring that they register as agents of a foreign power.

The law declares that communist organizations “are not entitled to any of the rights, privileges, and immunities attendant upon legal bodies created under the jurisdiction of the laws of the United States…” because of their “authoritarian” nature and goal of “denying to all others the liberties guaranteed by the Constitution.”

The Marxist publication Jacobin admits that “…anti-communist laws remain on the books throughout the country. The Communism Control Act has never been repealed, and similar laws still exist in many states, including New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Alabama, California, Washington, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Virginia.”

This means that Attorneys General in those states can identify and register local and state communist groups as foreign agents linked to Iran, Russia, China, or all three.

On the federal level, Attorney General Pam Bondi can take note of the fact that donations for April 5 are being processed by the Progress Unity Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, meaning they are tax-exempt and “educational,” taking advantage of tax benefits designed to help charities.

The Progress Unity Fund, based in San Francisco, is defined as working “To provide a progressive alternative to mainstream charities,” and its programs include the “ANSWER Coalition,” a recognized front of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the main sponsor of April 5.

In addition to yanking the tax-exempt status of communist groups, then-Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham wrote to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland last year asking for an investigation into organizations linked to Neville Roy Singham, identified as a U.S. citizen with ties to the Chinese Communist party (CCP), for “potential violations” of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). They were identified as:

Code Pink

No Cold War

Tricontinental

United Community Fund

Justice and Education Fund

People’s Support Foundation

New Frame

People’s Forum

Dongsheng News

Shut It Down for Palestine

ANSWER Coalition

International People’s Assembly

Al-Awda NY

National Students for Justice in Palestine

Palestinian Youth Movement

Palestinian American Community Center NJ

Samidoun

BreakThrough Media

Alleging ties to Communist China, Senator Jim Banks has specifically urged an investigation into Code Pink for violations of FARA. But investigating these entities for alleged FARA violations stops far short of what is required.

Beyond the use of these federal statues against members of these groups and their patrons, such as Neville Roy Singham and George Soros, the case of the Tesla terrorist demonstrates that the FBI must be immediately deployed by FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the network of communist and Palestinian groups already on American soil and planning the April 5 event that could erupt into violence.

These groups are already organizing contingents from dozens of states to arrive in the nation’s capital on April 5.

If the Justice Department truly wants to hold Hamas supporters accountable, as it announced when it created a Joint Task Force to seek justice for the victims of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel, it can begin by investigating the network planning the April 5 March on Washington, just blocks from the FBI building.