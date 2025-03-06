“MAGA Communism” is a sinister ruse to empower Russia and its allies at the expense of the West, as revealed by expert Trevor Loudon.

In an exclusive interview hosted by RAIR Foundation USA, Trevor Loudon, a renowned expert on communism and its agents waging destructive attacks on Western civilization, shed light on the infiltration of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin’s “multipolarity” ideology into conservative circles in the West.

Dugin’s strategy involves sowing deep political divisions within the United States and Europe, exploiting existing tensions to foment civil unrest and chaos. By promoting the concept of “MAGA Communism” and advocating for “multipolarity,” Dugin, who wrote “The Theory of a Multipolar World,” published in 2020, seeks to empower the BRICS nations, particularly Russia, at the expense of the West.

As described by Loudon, multipolarity is “a scam used to turn people against the West by fomenting civil war and unrest in Europe and the United States so that Russia, China, Iran, and their allies can achieve world dominance.”

The true nature of Dugin’s agenda is revealed in his own words, as he has openly called for the destruction of the West, both economically and culturally. His book Foundations of Geopolitics is required reading for Russian military personnel and serves as a chilling manifesto for this destructive ideology.

Introduction to Aleksandr Dugin

Aleksandr Dugin “projects” the ideas of Russian military intelligence on “the world’s stage”, says Loudon. Dugin’s early years foreshadowed this calling, perhaps, as his own father, Geliy Aleksandrovich Dugin, was a colonel-general in the GRU (Soviet military intelligence agency).

Dugin, referred to by some as a “Russian philosopher” and the “brain” of Putin, has been hailed as a visionary thinker by many, including Tucker Carlson and various conservative news outlets. Loudon warns that Dugin’s seemingly grandfatherly demeanor and social conservative views mask a sinister agenda aimed at destroying the West.

Dugin’s goal is to promote deep political divisions in America, as well as Europe, to weaken the West and therefore empower the BRICS nations, and Russia in particular.

To illustrate the true nature of Dugin’s agenda, Loudon quotes from “Foundations of Geopolitics”:

It is especially important to introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements – extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics…”

Dugin also promotes the same division in Europe. In the video, RAIR Foundation inserted a snippet of Dugin calling for a “civil war” and a “riot” in Europe. The video was taken at the European Conference on Multipolarity, held on September 4, 2023.

In the shocking clip, Dugin declares in part:

‘Not only Ukraine is ruins, but Europe itself is [in] ruins, and I think it is the last call to rebel, to revolt. I think, that in order to reaffirm the European culture, identity and sovereignty, people of Europe need to riot against your illegitimate powers, you need to start civil war in Europe…If you are part of humanity, let start rebellion, if you are part of global elite, prepare yourself to die…”

Dugin’s disciples promote so-called “MAGA Communism” using the concept of “multipolarity.”

MAGA Communism

“MAGA communism” is a term used to describe a form of communism designed to appeal to the same people who are currently part of the MAGA movement. So-called “MAGA communists” are adherents to Aleksandr Dugin’s vision of multipolarity. The most prominent of these MAGA Communist influencers are Jackson Hinkle and Haz Al-Din, although there are many others who have weaseled their way into the MAGA movement.

For those who may dismiss MAGA Communism as a fringe ideology, please note that Jackson Hinkle has 2.7 million followers on X at the time of this writing.

MAGA communism is presented as an antidote to woke communism as promoted by American leftists. However, MAGA communism it is not a return to traditional values and an endorsement of limited government as envisioned by America’s founding fathers. Rather, Loudon explains that MAGA Communism is a new form of masculine, Stalinist communism that is being promoted as an alternative to wokeism.

Consider this quote from MAGA Communist thought leader Haz Al-Din:

…the fertile soil of a communist movement in the US will have as its foundation the same people who are MAGA right now.”

“So, you’ve got this pansy, left-wing ‘woke’ communism, which we all despise,” Trevor explains, which should be defeated by “traditional values, [a foundational] constitutional republic, just building up the economy, purging the education of wokeism”. Instead, MAGA Communism offers “masculine, Stalinist, non-woke communism…”

The goal of MAGA Communism is “all about ultimately sabotaging the MAGA Movement,” Loudon warns. MAGA Communism is essentially swapping one form of communism for another. Both scenarios would be disastrous for America if implemented.

National Bolshevism, the Precursor to MAGA Communism

“Before MAGA Communism was National Bolshevism,” Loudon explains. Like “multipolarity,” the “Nazbols” or sometimes “Natbols” sought to bring together Nazi and communist elements in the West to undermine and ultimately destroy Western Civilization in the interests of Russia, China, and their Muslim allies.

National Bolshevism, as championed by Dugin, attempted to bridge communists and Nazis by combining communist ideas of worker control with a strong nationalist, even white supremacist, bent. This ideology aims to destroy the West and weaken other major powers, offering a vision of a powerful socialist state to both communists and white nationalists. Dugin appeals to communists by claiming to be the “true” communists while promising white nationalists a vast socialist state encompassing Europe and parts of North America.

Like MAGA Communism, Dugin’s National Bolshevism presented itself as a more traditional, masculine form of communism. This deception has united white supremacist groups like those led by David Duke and Richard Spencer and, more recently, Jackson Hinkle and Haz Al-Din.

Author’s Note: In addition to “multipolarity” and “National Bolshevism”, Dugin has also championed other concepts such as “The Fourth Political Theory” and “Neo-Eurasianism”. The important thing to remember is that Dugin’s political philosophies all advocate for a radical transformation of the so-called world order, with a focus on dismantling the perceived Western dominance, or “hegemony” (also referred to as “unipolarity”) and creating a new “multipolar world”, with Russia having a key role in shaping Europe and Asia.

Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ Rally, 2017

Trevor Loudon references the infamous pro-Russia, antisemitic Unite the Right rally, held on August 11–12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, where diagnosed schizophrenic James Alex Fields, Jr. killed left-wing protester Heather Heyer when he rammed his vehicle into a crowd. Notably, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M. M. Bates, 40, were also killed when their helicopter surveilling the crowd crashed.

This event served as the basis for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. The left has used Charlottesville as a battering ram against President Donald Trump and the MAGA Movement.

As Loudon explains, the “counter-protesters” at the Unite the Right rally included militant left-wing activists from America’s largest Marxist organization, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Industrial Workers of the World, Workers World Party, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Virginia Defenders, Black Lives Matter, Redneck Revolt, the Revolutionary Communist Party and many others.

Considering the seeming contradiction of many of the pro-Russia communists fighting the pro-Russia “Unite the Right” white supremacists, Loudon explained to RAIR:

“Many of these groups are pro-China and still support Russia. So, you have pro-Russian communists fighting against pro-Russia alt-right groups and fascists, while the MAGA movement and Trump take the blame – which I believe was the intention all along.”

As an interesting side note, the media often misrepresents President Trump’s remarks about “very fine people” in Charlottesville. In reality, he was referring to the peaceful protesters on both sides, not the extremists. It’s ironic that Joe Biden praised the radical left “counter-protestors” as “a courageous group of Americans” in his 2019 campaign ad (at the 1:04 mark).

Aleksandr Dugin’s Influence on ‘Unite the Right’

There was significant influence of Aleksandr Dugin’s ideas on the infamous “Unite the Right” event, organized in part by the former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who is known for his pro-Russia, and virulently antisemitic views.

Here is a clip of David Duke admitting to organizing the rally (standing with fellow Unite the Right organizer Mike Peinovich, aka Mike Enoch):

“Duke once lived in Moscow and owns an apartment in the Russian capital, which he reportedly sub-let to U.S. Neo-Nazi Preston Wigginton, who has in turn hosted web chats by [Aleksandr] Dugin at the University of Texas A&M college.”

The afore-mentioned Preston Wigginton is connected to David Duke, Aleksandr Dugin, as well as to Richard Spencer, another prominent “Unite the Right” organizer, who coined the term “Alt-Right”.

Discrediting MAGA

But even though the “Unite the Right” activists were clearly not representative of conservatism, “the MAGA movement got the blame for it, the republican party got the blame for it, the Trump movement got the blame for it” Trevor explained. “This is a sabotage movement,” Loudon warned. “The Russians do not want America to be great again. They want America to be divided…” Loudon continued.

“This is why the democrats have spent the last five years trying to link Trump to Russia,” Loudon says. “At the same time, the Russians are bringing in all these pro-Russian people into the MAGA movement,” he continued.

American patriots must understand this dangerous threat and loudly distance itself from these usurpers who are seeking to destroy America.

If the MAGA movement is infiltrated by pro-Russia Dugin adherents who conduct violent acts, the democrats can use this as a battering ram against President Trump and his allies as they have with the Unite the Right rally.

Russia’s Puppet Masters: Unleashing Islam and Anti-Semitism to Cripple the West

“Russia wants to destroy Israel, wants to destroy Ukraine, wants to destroy America,” Loudon said. He warns that MAGA Communists claim that “if you support Israel, you must be anti-American”. Fortunately, President Trump has dampened this sentiment with his very clear support for Israel during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Despite President Trump’s support for Israel, Loudon explains that from the Duginite’s perspective, “[I]f you’re not fully on board with this MAGA communist agenda, you’re not pro-American. And this is creating a lot of useful idiots out there.”

In response to a question about the recent pro-Hamas demonstrations across the West, Trevor explains that “Dugin believes that the three big forces that will be used to destroy the West are the communist movement, the racial purity movement, [i.e.] the Nazi movement and Islam.”

According to Aleksandr Dugin, Islam is Russia’s weapon of choice. For years, Russia has cultivated ties with Hamas, the Islamic terrorist organization. In addition, Wagner Group mercenaries, a shadowy Russian paramilitary force, have even been linked to training Hamas fighters in Africa.

This strategy goes beyond the Middle East. Antisemitism is being weaponized across the West, turning young Americans against Israel and Jews. The alt-right narrative paints Jews as the source of all problems, the puppet masters behind communism and Western decline. This toxic brew of antisemitism and Islamophobia is designed to pit left against right, fracturing Western unity. A divided West weakens America and Europe, leaving the path clear for Russia, China, and Iran to dominate the world stage.

The Trojan Horse of Patriotism: How the Dugin Movement Threatens America

Don’t be fooled by their talk of American exceptionalism and constitutionalism, Trevor warns. MAGA Communism betrays its true colors by unconditionally supporting Russia, a nation with a far from stellar record on Christianity or liberty. The MAGA Communists’ portrayal of Russia as America’s savior is a clear indication of their true agenda.

Like other communist movements, the Dugin movement preys on legitimate concerns. Americans are correctly worried about the influence of globalist organizations, the sexualizing of children, and open borders in America. MAGA Communists use these valid concerns as a gateway into the psyche of genuine patriots in America. They exploit this frustration to mask their real goals: aligning with Russia and undermining the very foundations of the American republic.

Loudon references MAGA Communist thought leader Haz Al-Din, who uses the phrase “Revolutionary Defeatism”. Haz Al-Din “believes in helping China conquer America, because this will make America communist, and this is patriotic,” Trevor explains. “So he believes in defeating his own country to the benefit of China. That’s his version of patriotism,” Loudon continues.

The Non-Aligned Movement’s Role in Undermining the West

The “multipolarity” philosophy is nothing new. Trevor delves into the history of a similar communist movement called the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), driven by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s.

Loudon explains:

Now, in the 70s, the communists, the two worlds, you had the Western bloc, and you had the Eastern Bloc, you know, it was Britain, France, Canada, America, against the Soviet Union, China, and Hungary, Poland, whatever, two blocks. Well, in the 1970s, Yugoslavia set up the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM); this was, ‘We’re not on either side, where we’re going to be non-aligned’’. Yugoslavia was under control of Russia. So, the goal was to bring any country that might have gone with the West into the Non-Aligned Movement, which would veer towards the East—not explicitly—but the goal was to weaken the West by dividing the West and bringing that division into the Eastern Bloc. That’s multipolarity. This is Dugin’s argument…There’s only one big pole in the world, the American pole; America runs everything. We can’t have that – that’s terrible. We need a multipolar world, we need to disperse the power around to Russia, and China, and Iran and Latin America, we need to create multiple poles, this will of course, weaken America, then all of those multiple poles will coalesce into one, which will then destroy America…It is just the Non-Aligned Movement all over again. So you’ve got all these people saying, oh, we should get rid of NATO. We should let Russia be a power and China be a power and Africa be a power and Latin America, all these different poles. But all of these poles will come under the control of Russia and China.

Loudon explains that Soviet-controlled Yugoslavia’s Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) (led by communist revolutionary Josip Broz Tito) was a secret weapon to undermine the West. The strategy was to recruit potential US allies into NAM, while tilting the global balance towards the East.

Likewise, multipolarity is also a disguised attempt to weaken the US and hand dominance to Russia and China. Calls to dismantle NATO, the US-backed military alliance, are part of this insidious plan. Multipolarity might sound like a fair power-sharing scheme, but it’s a Trojan horse designed to recreate a new, multipolar version of the Non-Aligned Movement under Russian and Chinese leadership.

If one studies communism, the MAGA Communist movement will be easy to spot. The goal of Aleksandr Dugin’s multipolarity, as reflected in the MAGA Communist movement, is the destruction of the West.

A Beacon of Liberty: Why American Exceptionalism Benefits All Nations

Unfortunately, even patriots are now questioning whether America is the “shining city on a hill,” as often described by President Ronald Reagan. For Reagan, America’s foundational principles of inalienable rights and liberty could light the way for the world.

Trevor laments: “You’ve got American conservatives talking about multipolarity. ‘Why should America be number one in the world?’”

Loudon continues:

“‘Well, I’ll tell you why America should be number one in the world,’ Trevor said. ‘Because if America hadn’t been number one in the world in World War II, we wouldn’t exist now. You know, if America hadn’t been number one in the world all through the Cold War, the…Soviets would have invaded Europe and all of Africa and all of Asia and all of America and eventually taken us down. You know…if there’s gonna be a number one in the world, I want it to be America. You know, because America, for all its faults and all its socialist leadership, still has the greatest number of patriots on the face of the earth, still has the most decent people, still has the best values, and still is the most benevolent nation, and the one that will stand up for what is right more often than not, and I understand how that’s all going away under Biden. I understand that. But Trump is the chance to restore that. So, anybody who believes in the MAGA movement should not believe in multipolarity.”

The real goal of “multipolarity” is not about “fairness” or “evening the playing field.” Multipolarity is about destroying the West, particularly the United States. Trevor explains that Russia and China are working to fulfill Dugin’s vision of civil unrest in America.

The promotion of “multipolarity”, Trevor explains, “is handing greater power to Russia and China, who are our sworn enemies, have nuclear weapons trained at us, who are supporting revolution on our soil every day.”

An Insidious Plot: Destroying MAGA from Within

A battle for the nation’s soul is unfolding in the heart of the American political landscape. Trevor Loudon believes that President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement is America’s best hope. Loudon argues that MAGA represents the preservation of America’s core values, which are rooted in the belief that God, not the government, bestows human rights.

However, lurking in the shadows is a subversive force led by the enigmatic figure of Aleksandr Dugin. Dugin and his supporters seek to undermine the MAGA movement while propping up Russia and China at the expense of America and the West. This subversive ideology represents a grave threat to the stability and security of the United States and Europe.

This is a warning to all patriots.

GLOSSARY