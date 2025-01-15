The Italian Army has committed to acquiring Rheinmetall’s Skynex air defense systems, following their proven performance in Ukraine.

Italy has placed an initial order valued at €73 million, with an option for three additional systems worth €204 million. Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A. will oversee the production and delivery, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of cannon-based air defense systems within NATO.

Each Skynex system includes a sensor and tracking unit for air surveillance, a control station serving as a command-and-control center, and four 35mm Revolver Gun Mk3 cannons. The system is designed to counter a variety of threats, including missiles, artillery, mortars, drones, and loitering munitions. The cannons fire at a rate of 1,000 rounds per minute with a range of up to 4 kilometers, using programmable Ahead ammunition resistant to electronic countermeasures.

Skynex employs the XTAR 3D radar, which can monitor airspace within a 50-kilometer radius. Its modular design allows integration with other air defense systems, such as Rheinmetall’s Skyshield and Skyguard, enhancing flexibility and interoperability.

The first Skynex system is scheduled for delivery by Q2 2026. If the three optional systems are procured, contracts are expected to be finalized by 2027. The package includes ammunition, training, maintenance, and spare parts, ensuring readiness and sustainability for Italian forces.

Italy is the first NATO member state to adopt Skynex technology, underscoring Rheinmetall’s growing influence in the international defense market. Romania recently integrated Skynex with its GDF-009 twin guns, further demonstrating the system’s adaptability.

Operational use in Ukraine has validated Skynex’s capabilities under combat conditions, particularly against cruise missiles and drones, making it an attractive option for countries looking to enhance air defense systems.

The Skynex system is particularly suited for close-range defense, where guided missile systems face operational challenges. Its cost-effective ammunition ensures lower operational expenses compared to missile-based systems, offering an economical yet highly capable solution for modern air defense needs.