Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) officially began the deployment of F-35A stealth fighters to Komatsu Air Base on April 1, marking the first major upgrade to the base’s frontline aircraft in 38 years.

The F-35As, noted for their low radar signature and advanced combat capabilities, are replacing older F-15 fighters currently in service.

According to the base command, the next-generation fighters bring a new level of defense capability.

The Komatsu base is the second in Japan to receive the F-35A, following Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture. Base Commander Hiroaki Murakami noted the importance of personnel readiness alongside technological advancement.

“Even with excellent aircraft, it is the people who operate and maintain them that matter,” Murakami said. “We intend to continue building a stronger, more resilient unit.”

Seven F-35A aircraft are scheduled to be deployed to Komatsu Base by the end of this year. Japan’s Ministry of Defense ultimately plans to station 40 F-35As at the base as part of a broader modernization strategy.

While the deployment was met with ceremony and optimism by military personnel, it also triggered demonstrations outside the base. Roughly 70 protesters, including members of labor unions and plaintiffs involved in ongoing lawsuits over base noise, voiced opposition to the new aircraft.

Chanting slogans against what they called “preemptive strike platforms,” the demonstrators argued that the F-35A’s capabilities could violate Japan’s pacifist constitution.

“We are concerned about the transformation of the base’s character and the new risks that come with it,” said Kenichi Imamura, head of the plaintiffs group. “We’ve already observed the noise levels at bases like Yokota, and they are considerable. We plan to document the sound impact here.”

In response, JASDF officials emphasized their intent to listen to local concerns. Koichiro Sotozono, public affairs chief for the 6th Air Wing, stated, “We will faithfully communicate your opinions to our superiors.”