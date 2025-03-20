The Kalashnikov Concern, famous for its AK assault rifle family, has presented full-scale functional mock-ups of its latest air defense system, the Krona.

The system includes a combat module, a dual-band radar complex, and an automated command post workstation. The unveiling follows the international debut of the Krona-E export variant at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

According to Kalashnikov, the Krona is designed to provide protection for critical infrastructure, high-value state assets, and strategic locations from aerial threats. The system is primarily aimed at countering medium-class unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which have become a growing concern in modern warfare.The Krona operates as an integrated system, combining detection, command and control, and automated mobile combat units or stationary combat modules. The system is equipped with 9M340 and 9M333 surface-to-air missiles, enabling it to engage a variety of airborne threats with precision.

Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov Concern and a member of the Bureau of the Russian Engineering Union, emphasized that operational experience in countering enemy UAVs had been instrumental in developing the new system.

“The experience gained in countering both large and small enemy drones during recent operations led us to develop a maneuverable and highly automated system capable of effectively neutralizing even the most challenging targets, including low-visibility drones and cruise missiles,” Lushnikov said.

Kalashnikov has emphasized that Krona integrates modern radar detection and automation technologies to enhance its effectiveness against evolving aerial threats. The system’s modular design allows for flexibility in deployment, making it suitable for both stationary and mobile configurations.

The unveiling of the Krona air defense system comes at a time of increasing global focus on counter-drone capabilities. As UAVs continue to play a key role in both reconnaissance and offensive operations, defense manufacturers are racing to develop advanced solutions to mitigate these threats.