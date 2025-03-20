KeyWiki

Anthony Albanese is the currently serving Prime Minister of Australia. He is also a 40-plus-year covert Marxist and ally of Australia’s small, but highly influential communist movement.

Albanese is also Australia’s most pro-China leader in more than 50 years.

Albanese and his equally radical and pro-China Foreign Minister Penny Wong both seem hell-bent on weakening Australia’s ties with traditional Western allies and moving their country fully into Beijing’s sphere of influence.

As President Trump challenges China in the Pacific, Australia will play a very influential role – either as a valuable part of the Western Alliance or as a puppet of China.

If enough Australian voters are alerted to Albanese’s covert communism, he will likely be defeated and replaced by a pro-Western conservative in the upcoming May 2025 election.

KeyWiki editor Trevor Loudon has written a well-documented fast-paced 392-page book on Albanese and Wong’s subversive backgrounds.

Loudon also exposes the socialist and communist loyalties of several of Albanese’s inner circle including Chief of Staff Tim Gartrell, Cabinet Ministers Tim Ayres, Linda Burney, and Mark Butler, ACTU leader Sally McManus, MUA leader Paddy Crumlin, and many other influential Australian comrades.

“Comrade Prime Minister” is a must-read for all Australian patriots, all students of communism, and all who care about freedom and international security.

Trevor Loudon’s new book is available internationally on Amazon in paperback, Kindle, or audio book.

Please follow this link to Trevor Loudon’s Amazon page https://www.amazon.com/Comrade-Prime-Minister-Albaneses-Australian/dp/B0DPDN96KF/.