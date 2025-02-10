By: Cliff Kincaid

It’s interesting to talk about an American takeover of Gaza. But the terrorists must be defeated there by Israel, not America. We have a Gaza of our own in the Western hemisphere. Closer to home, what we desperately need is the liberation of Communist Cuba. That would really send a message to the “international community.” It’s time to think about how this can and should be done.

Perhaps a new CIA under John L. Ratcliffe can help.

Ratcliffe has already indicated he wants answers relating to the health problems known as “Havana syndrome,” affecting U.S. diplomats, intelligence personnel, and military officials overseas. It is named after the brain damage experienced by U.S. diplomats in Cuba. After it was first documented in 2016, resulting in numerous official investigations, the federal government under Biden said it has still not figured out what happened. It blamed “gaps” in the intelligence gathered on foreign enemies and adversaries.

In any case, we know Havana is the problem. But the damage caused by this communist regime goes back decades and even includes the murder of an American president.

America already has rights to Gitmo, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where Trump is sending criminal illegal aliens to bunk with Islamic terrorists.

After securing the southern border, liberating Cuba should be the logical next step.

Then Trump can send the communist leaders from Cuba and other countries in the Western hemisphere to Gitmo to stand trial and face the death penalty.

All of this would make the Monroe Doctrine great again.

This is called “thinking outside the box.” Trump is good at it.

With his focus on the invasion of America, Trump has recognized that, under Biden (and Obama), the Monroe Doctrine was dead but that communism was not. However, Communist China’s control of the Panama Canal is not the only or even the major concern. The big problem is Communist Cuba.

The Cuban-backed narco-terrorist Communist FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) had once produced a comic book for kids showing the communist hammer and sickle going for the guts of Uncle Sam. Now a former communist terrorist, Gustavo Petro, is running Colombia. He is the same guy who refused to take back criminals in America from Colombia. He folded under pressure.

But Colombia and Panama aren’t the only problems south of the border. Incredibly, the liberal show “60 Minutes” on June 19, 2022, once ran a story about the communists in Nicaragua inviting the Russian military into the country. This is an old story. Vladimir Putin made a visit to Nicaragua back in 2014 and had talks with the President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega in Managua.

The background is that, after Obama Secretary of State John Kerry had declared in 2013 that the Monroe Doctrine was dead, Vladimir Putin followed by traveling to Brazil, Argentina, Nicaragua, and Cuba. This wasn’t an accident. The Obama administration was inviting aggression against the U.S. and the invasion through the southern border.

Argentina has since been liberated by the people themselves through elections. The Cuban people don’t have that option.

The Monroe Doctrine was supposed to protect U.S. national security interests in the Western hemisphere by prohibiting foreign meddling in America’s backyard.

Since then, the situation has deteriorated. Colombia was just the latest Latin American country to go communist.

Petro’s vice presidential candidate Francia Marquez declared, “We women are going to eradicate this country’s patriarchy. We’re going to fight for the rights of our Mother Earth.”

The Victims of Communism Museum is now open, but it may lead people to think that communism is dead. The museum is sponsored by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, “an educational, research, and human rights nonprofit devoted to commemorating the more than 100 million victims of communism around the world and to pursuing the freedom of those still living under totalitarian regimes.”

In addition, there are millions dead and injured from the China virus. The virus was not a “bad cold,” as some idiots claim. Some peculiar symptoms include the loss of smell and loss of taste. Evidence shows COVID-19, a highly contagious disease, damages the brain, causing long COVID. We have still not seen the end of this.

Communism is alive and well in the United States.

As we wait for more documents regarding the JFK assassination, let’s not forget what we already know about the evidence of the Communist role in the murder of JFK. The Soviet KGB also had a role, through meetings with JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in Mexico and his defection to Soviet Russia. They then tried to mask their involvement through a disinformation campaign called “Dragon Operation,” an effort to shift blame for Kennedy’s murder away from the communists.

The Cubans wanted Kennedy dead because he had opposed the Cuban revolution, tried to overthrow Castro, and tried to have Castro assassinated. In his last prepared speech before his death, Kennedy declared that he was determined to stop communism’s advance around the world by making the U.S. the strongest military power on earth.

But that wasn’t the only case of Cuban-sponsored terrorism on American soil.

The Cuban-backed FALN claimed responsibility for over 140 bombings in the U.S. To this day, FALN terrorist leader William Morales and Black Liberation Army cop-killer Joanne Chesimard are still being protected in Cuba by the Castro regime.

A U.S.-based group called the Venceremos Brigade was run by the Cuban intelligence service, the DGI and included several members of the Weather Underground. Young people on the trips were indoctrinated in the communist philosophy, given terrorist training in Cuba, and advised by Soviet and Cuban intelligence agents.

The Weather Underground was responsible for more than 30 bombings in the 1970s, many of them directed at police and police stations. Terrorist leaders Bill Ayers and his wife, Bernardine Dohrn, who helped launch Obama’s political career in Chicago, still have not been prosecuted for their alleged roles in the 1970 bombing murder of San Francisco Police Sergeant Brian V. McDonnell. A bomb filled with heavy metal staples exploded at the police station and ripped through his body. He was in the hospital for two days, bleeding from his wounds, before he finally died.

Attorney General Pam Bondi can reopen this case.

On the late evening of Monday, February 28, 1982, four powerful bombs detonated and damaged the New York and American stock exchanges and the headquarters of Merrill Lynch and the Chase Manhattan Bank. UPI reported:

The blasts came less than an hour before the 28th anniversary of the March 1, 1954, attack by Puerto Rican nationalists on the U.S. House of Representatives in which five congressmen were wounded by gunfire. The FALN claimed responsibility for the explosions that occurred just before midnight. There were no injuries, but streets and plazas were littered with shards of glass.

Obama himself commuted the federal sentence of the FALN terrorist leader and founder Oscar Lopez Rivera. The FALN’s 140 bombings included the infamous January 24, 1975, lunchtime attack on Fraunces Tavern in New York City which killed four innocent people. Joe Connor’s 33-year-old father, Frank Connor, was murdered by these terrorists as he peacefully ate lunch with clients.

The film, Shattered Lives: Terror in America, tells the story of the families involved in the deeply personal story of the Fraunces Tavern bombing – one of the deadliest acts of domestic terrorism in American history – and the aftermath.

“The Cuban regime has long supported acts of international terrorism,” notes Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “We call for the regime to end its support for terrorism, and to stop providing food, housing, and medical care to foreign murderers, bombmakers, and hijackers, while Cubans go hungry and lack access to basic medicine.”

To lay the groundwork for the eventual liberation of Communist Cuba, House Speaker Mike Johnson must re-launch the House Committee on Un-American Activities. It was the committee that uncovered dramatic communist infiltration of Hollywood and forced the studios to clean house.

The oath of office for members of Congress requires that they support and defend the Constitution of the United States “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The House committee is a model for how such a problem can be identified and confronted.

Donald I. Sweany, Jr., a research analyst for the House Committee on Un-American Activities and its successor, the House Committee on Internal Security, saw the need for such a committee and issued this statement:

“The re-creation of the House Committee on Internal Security will provide the Congress of the United States, Executive Branch agencies, and the public with essential and actionable information concerning the dangerous and sovereignty-threatening subversive activities currently plaguing America. This subversion emulates from a host of old and new entities of Marxist/Communist revolutionary organizations and allied militant and radical groups, some of which have foreign connections. A new mandated House Committee on Internal Security is of great importance because it would once again recommend to Congress remedial legislative action to crack down on any un-American forces whose goals are to weaken and destroy the freedoms which America enjoys under the Constitution. In addition, this legislative process will provide public exposure of such subversives.”

Under new FBI Director Kash Patel, the FBI can begin probing U.S.-based Marxist groups. Congress can help by creating a new House Internal Security Committee.

Let’s take some of the USAID money and use it to probe and expose — and then deport — anti-American and pro-communist groups on American soil.