Russia has deployed its latest-generation S-350 “Vityaz” medium-range air defense system on the battlefield, according to newly released footage.

The rare system, which was introduced into service in 2020, appears to have been modified with improvised armor plating over its launcher and command cabin.

The S-350, developed by the Russian defense firm Almaz-Antey, was designed as a replacement for aging S-300PS and Buk-M1-2 systems. Capable of engaging aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, drones, and tactical ballistic missiles, it is considered one of Russia’s most advanced air defense assets. However, its deployment to the front lines suggests a growing strain on Russia’s more established air defense units.

According to The Military Balance 2024, Russia had only six operational S-350 systems at the beginning of last year, highlighting their rarity within the Russian Armed Forces. The decision to deploy such an advanced system in an active combat zone indicates both the escalating intensity of the conflict and potential concerns over the effectiveness of existing air defense networks.

In a significant blow to Russian forces, footage released by a Ukrainian reconnaissance brigade, reportedly the “Chornyi Lis” artillery reconnaissance unit, claims to show the destruction of an S-350 system in the Donetsk region. The video appears to capture the moment Ukrainian forces successfully targeted the air defense system using drones, marking a notable setback for Moscow’s attempts to fortify its positions against aerial threats.

This loss follows previous reports that at least one S-350 unit had been severely damaged after hitting mines, further raising questions about the system’s survivability in frontline conditions. Despite being one of the newest additions to Russia’s air defense arsenal, the S-350 has now been exposed to the same vulnerabilities faced by older systems deployed in contested areas.

Russia’s decision to field a system of this caliber on the battlefield underscores the high-stakes nature of the war and the evolving tactics being employed by both sides. For Ukraine, the ability to neutralize such an advanced asset represents a notable success in its broader effort to degrade Russian air defense capabilities.