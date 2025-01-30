By: Cliff Kincaid

The Associated Press is still a major source of lies and disinformation, with a recent front-page scare story referring to RFK Jr., Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) as an “anti-vaccine activist.” The article falsely called RFK Jr. “one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world.”

RFK Jr. is one of Trump’s best nominees for he believes in true science.

The faux conservative New York Post also hates RFK Jr., even though it claims to be an advocate for Trump’s second term agenda, and wants Senators to vote against his nomination.

I don’t like RFK Jr.’s previous views on “climate change,” but that’s not what this nomination entails. Trump has other people dealing with energy and the environment.

Some hucksters have warned of “The Great Culling by Vaccine,” a reference to an alleged depopulation scheme, and try to get rich by selling supplements, supposedly to cure health problems. These scams should be rejected.

Kennedy’s spokeswoman emphasizes that Kennedy is not “anti-vaccine.” Kennedy told NPR, “We’re not going to take vaccines away from anybody. We are going to make sure that Americans have good information right now. The science on vaccine safety particularly has huge deficits, and we’re going to make sure those scientific studies are done and that people can make informed choices about their vaccinations and their children’s vaccinations.”

As people continue to suffer from COVID-19, the China virus, we must consider the issue of vaccine safety on a continuous basis. The China virus came from a country run by a murderous dictatorship during an American election year. President Trump, with access to classified information, clearly understood what was going on and decided that “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines were the only way out. Mandates and lockdowns on the state level were also the result. Many resisted, with good reason, while others took the vaccines and lived, avoiding hospitalization and death.

It was a terrible choice we were facing because of Communist China: fear the virus or fear the vaccine.

The question for many was and still is what they fear most. Many didn’t trust Fauci, Bill Gates, or Big Pharma. That includes me. But many fear the virus. That’s me, too. I have seen what it can do to people.

I don’t necessarily trust the medical or scientific establishments but I also don’t trust the Chinese Communist Party and its military establishment. I believe they tried to poison the world, for the purposes of defeating Trump and destroying the economies of the West.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, identified “gain-of-function” experiments “to breed pandemic superbugs in shoddily constructed, poorly regulated laboratories in Wuhan, China, and elsewhere, under conditions that almost certainly guaranteed the escape of weaponized microbes, in partnership with the Pentagon, the Chinese military and a shady cabal of bioweapons grifters.”

It is beyond doubt that various U.S. agencies were involved in these experiments. He was right.

While reasonable people acknowledge that Big Pharma has produced many life-saving drugs and vaccines that make our lives better, there are legitimate questions about the safety of some of them. Some are made from controversial ingredients, including aborted baby tissue.

A Catholic woman who refused a COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons was awarded nearly $13 million in damages. She cited concerns about the fetal cells from aborted babies used in the development of the shots.

I received several COVID-19 shots and still got a mild version of the disease on two occasions.

I continue to be skeptical of government policy dictating that every child should get dozens of doses of multiple vaccines. RFK Jr.’s group Children’s Health Defense estimates that a child receives 50 doses of 14 vaccines by the age of 6, and 69 doses of 16 vaccines by the age of 18.

There is a reason why there is a federal National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program to compensate victims of vaccines. Big Government is protecting Big Business from liability for their products. However, I still believe that some vaccines are necessary for human health in general.

As the founder of a group once called the Committee to Protect Medical Freedom, I have always been skeptical of some vaccine claims. Vaccines have been taken off the market because of their dangerous side effects. Some injure and kill people. I held a national news conference years ago to oppose a mandatory HIV/AIDS vaccine.

As the CDC admits, vaccines have been taken off the market because of their side effects. For example, “In 1955, some batches of polio vaccine given to the public contained live polio virus, even though they had passed required safety testing.”

Millions of Americans took polio vaccines contaminated with monkey viruses. The CDC says, “From 1955 to 1963, an estimated 10-30% of polio vaccines administered in the US were contaminated with simian virus 40 (SV40). The virus came from monkey kidney cell cultures used to make polio vaccines at that time. Most of the contamination was in the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), but it was also found in oral polio vaccine (OPV).”

The CDC says, “In 1976 there was a small increased risk of a serious neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination with a swine flu vaccine.”

A vaccine against diarrhea called RotaShield was withdrawn because it was dangerous to children. CDC says, “The results of the investigations showed that RotaShield vaccine caused intussusception in some healthy infants younger than 12 months of age who normally would be at low risk for this condition.”

RFK Jr. is skeptical of some vaccines. So am I. These are legitimate concerns.

At the same time, RFK Jr. believes in science, real science.

I have witnessed Luddite thinking among some opponents of vaccines. Some of these people are also paranoid about 5G technology, digital currencies, artificial intelligence, cell phones, and Zoom technology.

Like any vaccine, especially in its infancy, the COVID-19 shots have side effects that people that they contained microchips or “Mark of the Beast” technology have faded away, to make room for the new “transhumanism” scare campaign.

They seem to be following the example of Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber who was sentenced to life in federal prison and died there. Kaczynski was an evil genius who wrote “Industrial Society and Its Future,” which was published in the Washington Post in 1995 to help the FBI locate the anarchist zealot. It worked. He was arrested and convicted of murder.

His targets were leaders in science, technology, and industry. He killed three and injured many more. One of the injured victims was David Gelernter, a computer scientist and conservative intellectual who would later write a book about the evil nature of the Unabomber and his philosophy.

A 2018 documentary, “Unabomber – In His Own Words,” describes Kaczynski’s admiration for a French anarchist named Jacques Ellul, sympathy for the eco-terrorist movement, and favorable comments about Muslim terrorists waging war on Western society.

Tragically, I am starting to see Luddite opposition on the right to the “Stargate” artificial intelligence project announced by the White House.

Like any new technology or human growth concept, transhumanism has a good side and a bad side.

Transhumanism, sometimes described as the integration of man and machine, has been interpreted to encompass such things as robotic limbs, memory-enhancing brain implants, and gene therapies.

Only Luddites would be opposed to procedures to improve longevity and the enhancement of life.

At the same time, these people are suckers for those media personalities making sensational but unverifiable claims that vitamins and supplements can cure pain and suffering.

The promising new technologies, including those using mRNA technology, do hold out the hope and potential for finding treatments for cancer, ALS, Alzheimer’s, and many other debilitating and fatal diseases.

It would be a terrible shame if Trump’s new “Golden Age” of scientific and economic development were derailed by hucksters following the example of the Unabomber.