A recently downed Russian Shahed kamikaze drone in Ukraine was found equipped with a wooden block in place of a warhead, raising questions about its intended mission.

Ukrainian military personnel recovered the remains of the drone and noted its unusual configuration, which lacked an explosive payload but featured advanced navigation hardware.

The drone was fitted with a newly developed 16-element antenna, according to Serhiy Beskrestnov, a radio technology expert also known as Serhiy Flash. In a technical analysis of the recovered system, Beskrestnov suggested that the antenna was designed to counter Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, which have proven effective in jamming or spoofing satellite navigation signals.

“The most likely explanation is that the warhead was replaced with a wooden block to reduce weight, allowing for extended flight time,” Beskrestnov said. “This would enable it to fly across Ukrainian airspace and collect data on how the new antenna performs against electronic countermeasures.”

This drone variant, the report said, may be part of a broader effort by Russian forces to test hardware in live combat scenarios. The absence of an explosive warhead and inclusion of sophisticated electronics suggest the primary goal was reconnaissance and systems evaluation rather than destruction.

Ukrainian officials have previously accused Russia of using the battlefield as a live testing environment for developing military technology. While Russia continues to rely heavily on Shahed-series drones for long-range strikes, modifications such as these could indicate evolving tactics and new efforts to enhance drone survivability against air defenses and jamming equipment.

The drone’s discovery follows multiple reports of Russian forces adapting their unmanned aerial systems in response to Ukraine’s improving counter-drone capabilities.