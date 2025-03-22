New satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies has revealed widespread destruction at a missile storage facility within Russia’s Engels-2 airbase, following a recent Ukrainian drone strike.

The airbase, located in Russia’s Saratov region, is a key launch site for the Kremlin’s long-range strategic bombers.

The images, dated March 21, show multiple large blast craters where missile storage buildings once stood. Several structures appear to be completely destroyed, while others show extensive roof and structural damage. The Engels base has served as a primary hub for Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers, aircraft frequently used to launch Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian sources, the strike was carried out using An-196 Liutyi strike drones. The attackreportedly targeted not only the missile storage area but potentially also a pre-launch preparation facility for Russia’s air-launched cruise missiles.The damage at the site, visible from space, underscores the increasing reach and accuracy of Ukraine’s long-range unmanned aerial systems. The Engels-2 base has repeatedly been used to coordinate long-range missile operations against Ukrainian infrastructure, making it a high-value military target.

Open-source analysts note that the specific storage areas hit in this attack housed containers used for Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles. These weapons have been routinely employed in Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure throughout the war.

Russia has not publicly acknowledged the extent of the damage, but local reports and video from the area suggest secondary explosions and emergency response activity near the base.

The Engels-2 airfield remains one of Russia’s most important strategic aviation facilities. Any degradation to its infrastructure could complicate future missile launches and logistics operations.