As tensions with Beijing persist, Taiwan has begun showcasing artillery exercises in urban areas, signaling a shift in its defense posture influenced by lessons from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Recent drills by the Republic of China Army demonstrated how artillery systems could be concealed and operated within industrial zones in and around cities such as Taoyuan. The decision to disperse forces and weaponry across civilian infrastructure reflects a focus on survivability and mobility in the face of a possible Chinese assault.

Taiwanese officials have not released detailed information about the drills, but media reports and open-source data suggest that Taiwan’s 6th Army Corps, 21st Artillery Command, deployed M109A2 self-propelled howitzers near the machinery company complex, situated northwest of Taoyuan City along the Zhongshan Expressway.

According to these reports, Taiwanese forces established a command and communication post at the site and conducted simulated fire missions aimed toward the coastal area between Zhuwai Fishing Port and Taipei Port—an area seen as a potential landing zone in a cross-strait conflict scenario.

The use of camouflage and civilian infrastructure for military positioning echoes Ukrainian tactics, where dispersion and deception have played a central role in defending against Russian strikes on concentrated military targets.

Military analysts say this strategy could complicate targeting efforts for an adversary and increase the survivability of key assets in the early hours of an invasion.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has repeatedly emphasized the need to enhance readiness and adapt to evolving threats. While it has not confirmed the specific details of this operation, Taiwan continues to signal its intent to defend against aggression by adapting its doctrine, training, and posture to reflect lessons learned from modern conflicts.