By: Cliff Kincaid

President Trump’s broad pardons for the January 6 defendants make him even more of a target.

To a user of X who asked, “Why [do] they want to kill Donald Trump?” Elon Musk responded, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” It’s much more sinister than Musk indicated. The issue is whether elements of the Biden/Harris administration were somehow involved in trying to kill Trump and whether they have been covering up the details of their failed attempts.

Those “elements” are in the FBI, among other federal departments and agencies.

Until Trump’s new FBI director Kash Patel gets confirmed, we have no hope of getting to the bottom of how the Deep State conducts “wet work” against its political enemies. That means Trump’s life is still in danger.

Musk deleted the post after his critics claimed he was somehow encouraging the assassinations of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. That was absurd. He was drawing attention to the fact that Trump has been – and remains – a target of Deep State terror.

The latest terrorist attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas indicate the danger remains and may be accelerating.

On a recent Rumble program, J.C. Hawkins and I discussed the “uncanny commonalities” between the two attacks, with both having been carried out by U.S. Army personnel. We review the decline in our military under the failed leadership of General Mark Milley and his treasonous interactions with Red Chinese generals.

Historically, Hawkins notes, the Army was investigated by Senator Joseph McCarthy for having been a source of communist subversion and even a nuclear spy in America’s atom bomb project. After he started that investigation, he went to Bethesda Naval Hospital for knee surgery and came out in a body bag. The story is told in Hawkins’ book Betrayal at Bethesda III.

In retrospect, considering the report of the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, the questions become:

Why the Biden/Harris Administration is covering up the “others unknown” behind those two attempts to kill Trump, and

Whether the cover-up implies active participation by federal agencies in the assassination attempts on Trump.

New FBI Director Kash Patel must get to the bottom of this. In this context, the NBC News story, “Kash Patel’s potential targets fear his tenure as FBI director,” is very good news. He has them scared.

Fearing the worst, the left-wing Politico ran a 2300-word smear of Kash Patel by Ankush Khardori, whose media appearances are mostly on MSNBC, the anti-Trump channel, and who functions as a mouthpiece for those fearing their subversive actions will be uncovered.

Khardori understands that Patel was instrumental in uncovering the Deep State plot by the FBI to use Russian disinformation paid for by Hillary and authorized by Obama to frame Trump as a Russian agent. Patel’s book, Government Gangsters, is a must-read for those eager to learn more about the Deep State and how it operates. What is more, he outlines plans to clean house.

As such, Patel can analyze the Trump assassination cover-ups currently engaged in by the FBI. These cover-ups are a matter of life and death for Trump – and other officials.

That congressional Task Force 180-page report raises far more questions than it answers. Consider the section (Appendix IV) entitled, “Key Outstanding Requests to Agencies,” and what we don’t know about the would-be assassins. The word “outstanding” means the agencies didn’t cooperate.

It states that “DOJ and its relevant client agencies (FBI and ATF) provided limited cooperation in certain areas of the Task Force’s investigation.” (emphasis added).

The “limited cooperation” in these “certain areas” had to do with their foreign connections and what federal agencies knew about them.

Interestingly, we find the panel was denied “All documents and information related to any potential connection between the two attempted assassinations on July 13 and September 15, 2024.” (emphasis added).

In the case of the would-be assassin and pro-Ukraine operative, Ryan Routh, we learn the task force failed to obtain “All U.S. Customs and Border Protection and DHS HSI [Homeland Security Investigations] documents, records, memoranda, interviews, communications and materials referring or related to Ryan Wesley Routh.”

That seems like a curious failure.

What is more, we learn that the Task Force did not have:

Copies of financial analyses being conducted by the FBI in connection with Routh

A copy of all evidence obtained by the FBI related to the investigation of the September 15 event and Routh

All FBI documents, records, memoranda, interviews, communications, and materials referring or related to Ryan Wesley Routh

In addition, the task force did not have documents and communications referring to or related to:

Routh’s use of encrypted messaging accounts

Analysis of Routh’s use of electronic devices

Regarding the other would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, the Task Force was denied all documents and communications referring or related to:

Crooks’ use of encrypted messaging accounts

Analysis of Crooks’ electronic devices

The pattern here is that both would-be assassins who are dismissed by some as amateurs used encrypted communications. Why would that be? The obvious answer is that they didn’t want their sponsors or handlers to be known.

Our media don’t care about any of this, since the target was Trump, and as we saw in the Politico hit piece on Patel, they would prefer these crimes go uncovered and unpunished.

Elon Musk, however, has been raising the right questions from the start. When the weaponization of government takes the form of an actual weapon, as it did in the assassination attempts on Trump, he knows there is a problem that must be addressed — and quickly — before terror and death from the highest reaches of the federal government strike again, decapitating the federal government at the very top.