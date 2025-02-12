By Cliff Kincaid

Did anybody in the Trump transition or Trump administration bother to read the Tulsi Gabbard book on her extreme makeover from socialist Democrat to MAGA Republican?

I just poured through this book, wondering how on earth Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Trump’s transition team, was able to claim to the Honolulu Civil Beat outlet that Gabbard “has no affiliation” with the Science of Identity Foundation, a notorious New Age cult on the Hawaiian Islands.

Gabbard’s book continues the cover-up, highlighting only that she meditates daily and that she is a Hindu.

However, a journalist who has covered her career, Andrew Walden of Hawaii Free Press, gave me an explosive interview for my new Rumble channel on how she follows the dictates of cult leader Chris Butler, a “white surfer dude” who discovered that he had a divine mission and is now her guru. His current objective is to use Tulsi Gabbard as his liaison to the Hindu government in India and give him special recognition and status. That makes her nomination a national security issue.

But as Trevor Loudon also told me in another interview, there is a communist connection to all of this. We have also now discovered that her guru Chris Butler is a “Red Diaper Baby,” born to the “Red Doctor of Molokai,” his father, who was a personal physician to Jack Hall of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, known worldwide as the ILWU, which dominates the Democratic Party. Hall was a top communist in the ILWU in Hawaii.

Gabbard received the ILWU endorsement when running for office.

Hawaii was the breeding ground for Barack Hussein Obama when he was young and under the influence of Frank Marshall Davis, a communist, and smoking a lot of marijuana while in the “Choom Gang.” For background, consider our report, “Communism in Hawaii and the Obama Connection.”

Gabbard, Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, was born and raised in the cult, a spin-off from the Hare Krishna movement, also known as the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). They practice yoga and believe in such concepts as Karma and reincarnation. They regard Jesus Christ as only a son of God or “spiritual master” who sacrificed his life to spread “God consciousness.”

Gabbard is not heading up Trump’s new White House Faith Office. That title went to the controversial televangelist Paula White, now a topic of concern in the Christian community. But Gabbard’s post is even more important since she will supervise 18 spy agencies and brief President Trump on national security daily.

Even if one is not concerned about Gabbard’s New Age credentials, her close association with and sympathy for the Hindu nationalist regime in India headed by Narendra Modi should be enough of a red flag. It will clearly compromise her ability to put America First as DNI.

At her confirmation hearing, she claimed she wouldn’t be a “puppet” for Modi or a “guru’s puppet,” an obvious reference to Butler. She claimed raising the issue is bigotry and used her military service and deployment to war zones as a prop to deflect questions about her controversial background.

Not a Puppet of India?

Modi met Gabbard, when she was a Democrat and presidential candidate, on September 27, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. Watch the video here. Gabbard greeted him with folded hands, put a garland around his neck, and then gave him a “namaste,” or demonstration of respect sometimes said to mean “bowing to you.” She once also presented her personal copy of the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu holy book, to Modi, one outlet stated.

Later, Gabbard dropped out of that race and endorsed Joe Biden for president. She “converted” to MAGA later, when she had worn out her welcome in the Democratic Party.

Gabbard’s statement on the meeting identified her as “a former Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans” who has “promoted greater trade between Hawai‘i and India, leading the successful effort to formally create a Sister-State relationship between Hawai‘i and Goa, India.”

Not mentioned was the fact that India is a member of the BRICS alliance of nations that also includes Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa. Trump says BRICS is comprised of “seemingly hostile countries” and is a danger to the American economic and financial system.

Gabbard’s book, which carries the title, “For Love of Country,” makes you wonder which country she is talking about. Her book also talks a lot about God, without making it clear what God she is talking about. Her God is certainly not the Christian God.

Her name, Tulsi, is a Hindu reference to the goddess Tulasi, and the “sacred” or “holy” plant known as Tulsi or Tulasi. She didn’t choose that name, of course. It was decided by her parents, themselves reportedly members of the cult.

The Constitution says there shall be no required religious test for public office in America (Article VI, Section 3), a section usually interpreted as designed to prevent one Christian denomination from gaining state power over another. But Gabbard’s involvement in a radical off-shoot from a foreign-based religion is something else entirely. Her nomination as DNI is unprecedented for someone with foreign ties, not to mention her “previous” career as a top Democrat and Bernie Sanders supporter.

Eastern religions teach that man can become God through meditation, yoga, or mystical experiences and that God is within. Many are based at the United Nations, which operates a “Meditation Room” where U.N. officials communicate with Mother Earth, Gaia, or other “spiritual” entities.​

For background on these activities in America rather than Hawaii, take some time to examine New Vrindaban in West Virginia or Integral Yoga, with its international headquarters known as “Yogaville,” in Virginia.

Why Christianity is Different

By contrast, Christianity teaches that man is radically apart from God and that Jesus Christ bridges that gap through acceptance by faith of his death and resurrection.

In Christianity, the only man who is God is Christ. The Bible also cites His appearances after his death not only to his disciples but groups of five hundred people (1 Corinthians 15:1-11.)

Yet many Christian groups in America are eagerly embracing Gabbard while ignoring her New Age philosophy and ties to the Hindu nationalist regime in India, which is engaged in the persecution of minorities like Christians, Muslims, and Sikhs, and under a “Genocide Warning” for the accelerating attacks on religious minorities.

Indeed, that regime has been involved in arranging assassination plots in the United States directed against political opponents.

For followers of the Science of Identity Foundation like Gabbard, Chris Butler is considered a representative of God on earth. They pay homage to him, with Andrew Walden asserting that his followers eat his toenails to gather divine strength. There is a photo of Gabbard placing flowers at an altar with Butler’s picture on it.

Yet Trump spokesperson Henning says she has no association with the cult. It is a lie that is designed to get Christians to accept and promote her nomination as DNI.

For global context and what this could mean for the “America First” agenda, consider that President Trump just signed a document cutting off foreign aid to the majority black communist government of South Africa, a member of BRICS, because it embarked on a program of confiscating land from white people and conducts an anti-Semitic foreign policy targeting Israel.

My 16-page report on long-time South African President Nelson Mandela’s membership in the South African Communist Party provides back-up to what Trump has done when he just terminated foreign aid to South Africa and declared that the black racist government engages in “hateful rhetoric and government actions” which fuel “violence against racially disfavored landowners,” that is, white people.

By the same token and using the same approach, Trump should reassess the Gabbard nomination, based not only on her cult involvement but sympathy for a Hindu nationalist government in India that has long been regarded as a virtual Soviet/Russian client state. Indian scholars have described India as having been completely infiltrated by the Soviet KGB and even suggest Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a KGB puppet with a KGB code name.

Modi is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. on February 12-13 and meet with Trump.

The President should take the same approach to India that he has taken with South Africa: no more foreign aid!

At this point, it must be clear to Trump, who was misled about her communist and New Age background, that Gabbard is the wrong person for the sensitive post of DNI and may be operating as a foreign agent for India.

MAGA people should reject this “India First” agenda. Christians should wake up and demand the nomination be pulled. Why are they strangely silent?