By: Cliff Kincaid

SPECIAL REPORT ON THE TULSI GABBARD SPY SCANDAL

As Tulsi Gabbard’s background as a “former” Democrat socialist Bernie supporter, New Ager, and Never-Trumper comes into public view, I am hearing from MAGA people who still have no idea how and why she was nominated her as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), with supervision over 18 intelligence agencies and a direct line to Trump. I am in the dark as well. But my recent findings are extremely alarming.

It appears that conservative media bias is now becoming as much of a problem as liberal media bias. My new TV channel hopes to rectify that problem by operating as an independent conservative and anti-communist voice.

The Gabbard nomination is a major fiasco with global implications that has been highlighted by her adamant refusal to label communist intelligence mole Edward Snowden a traitor for defecting to Russia.

“I’m worried that her nomination may be in jeopardy,” says Senator Josh Hawley. “And I’m just worried about what that will mean.”

It would mean that President Trump could escape a major disaster.

For those who insist Gabbard’s well-documented communist connections and political opportunism are irrelevant, consider that she was a member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations and a “Global Young Leader” for the World Economic Forum section of “Young Global Leaders.”

At her contentious hearing last Thursday, Republican Senator Tom Cotton claimed that Hillary Clinton had “smeared” Gabbard, calling her an “asset” of Russia. But the rest of the story was that, after Hillary accused Gabbard of being a Russian asset, based largely on Gabbard’s secret trip to Syria and friendly meeting with the Russian-backed Syrian dictator Assad, Gabbard filed suit for defamation for $50 million and did not follow through.

In fact, Gabbard dropped the suit on the pretext that she had to devote more time to “defeating Donald Trump in 2020, rather than righting the wrongs here.”

So rather than hold Hillary accountable, she wanted to defeat Trump. That’s after she dropped out of the Democratic Party presidential campaign and endorsed Biden for president.

It’s no wonder, considering her secret travel to Syria, that she was put on a TSA watchlist. A controversy over the source of funding for the trip forced Gabbard to issue a statement from her then-congressional office saying she would “personally reimburse the cost.” The actual cost of the trip, sponsored by an Arab group, was not disclosed,

Trevor Loudon Exposes Her Skeletons

In our latest broadcast, “Tulsi, Tucker, Trump, and Traitors,” Trevor Loudon and I dissect her incredible rise to power and the attainment of massive wealth in a short period of time.

Her defense of Edward Snowden, a former CIA/NSA analyst and now Russian citizen, caught the attention of both sides at last Thursday’s hearing but equally important is her sudden wealth.

She had a net worth estimated at about $550,000 in 2020. But since her political makeover, as well as her own media ventures and speaking appearances, and book deals, she has become a multi-millionaire, with a net worth reported on her most recent financial disclosure form of between $57 million to $127 million. That includes extensive real estate holdings — the ownership of three apartment complexes — in Texas, even though she is from Hawaii.

Gabbard owns stock in Tesla and Rumble, shares in Apple and artificial intelligence company Nvidia Corp, and various cryptocurrencies.

It’s clear that very powerful interests are now behind her nomination.

But she is fooling traditional conservatives into thinking she is one of them. Her book, For Love of Country: Why I left the Democratic Party, got her a $297,500 advance from Regnery, a one-time conservative publisher since taken over by Skyhorse Publishing, now considered the publishing arm of MAGA.

Another new entry into “conservative” publishing was Scott Bessent, Trump’s new Treasury Secretary and former George Soros financial operative who was accused by The Tablet magazine of killing a book through his All Seasons Press by conservative author Lee Smith that had included criticism of George Soros.

Like Tulsi, Bessent is a “former” Democrat and a convert to the MAGA movement. Bessent was previously a major gay donor to the campaigns of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Al Gore.

Fox News Hires Gabbard

At her hearing last Thursday, Gabbard claimed that Snowden broke the espionage law but that his theft of millions of top-secret government documents deserved a pardon and that he isn’t a traitor. It is a position associated with many far-left and libertarian activists, such as her former mentor socialist Bernie Sanders, and George Soros.

For his part, Snowden even applied in Moscow to join a KGB veterans group.

Gabbard has achieved prominence by virtue of getting on Fox News as a paid contributor, speaking at conservative conferences, and making millions of dollars through speaking appearances at such institutes as the Heritage Foundation.

Fox News coverage has been almost completely one-sided in defense of Gabbard, with Will Cain acting as a Tulsi sycophant, which is not surprising since Gabbard was a paid Fox News contributor, making nearly $200,000 as a talking head. Laura Ingraham boosted her by interviewing Glenn Greenwald, the “former” leftist journalist and gay porn lawyer who is one of the very people who assisted Snowden’s defection through Chinese Hong Kong to Russia. My book on Snowden, Blood On His Hands, explains Greenwald’s role.

The exception has been Fox News’ chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who wrote via Xthat “Tulsi Gabbard’s long involvement with the Science of Identity Foundation raises questions about the judgment and autonomy needed to advise the president on national security” and drew attention to a Hawaii reporter who examined Gabbard’s ties to a group that “many classify as a cult.”

The Deep State Faction Backing Tulsi

Falling for her extreme makeover, there is a shocking list of former top officials who are backing her, some of them perhaps angling for a position in the new administration. They are as gullible as those officials who claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian propaganda. Trump revoked the security clearances of the latter group.

Those on Tulsi’s side include Sam Faddis, a retired senior CIA Operations officer; Erik Prince, a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer; and Bernard K. Hudson, a former CIA counterterrorism chief and Fellow at Harvard University.

Prince went on Fox News to defend her.

Another booster is Townhall columnist Jordan Sekulow, a former lawyer for Trump who serves as the Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice. He gave Gabbard the grandiose title of “the Warrior We Need to Root Out the Deep State as Director of National Intelligence,” DNI.

If anything, Tulsi represents the far-left faction of the Deep State, with curious ties to that alleged New Age cult, the Science of Identity Foundation.

In response to one of our broadcasts on this dangerous nomination, one viewer wrote, “As a former Hindu and Yogi (Devidas), and now a Christian minister, I can tell you, that to a devoted Hindu, no allegiance is higher than one’s devotion to the guru. Now that I’ve learned she is a Hindu with a living Guru, I have to question her loyalty if it comes to a choice between what her guru may want her to do and her duty to the country. I think the Senators should question her about her guru-disciple relationship and the extent of her loyalty to him, i.e. whether it would affect her decision-making.”

Nick Grube of a Honolulu outlet has more on this potential danger.

Nevertheless, Sekulow, a self-proclaimed Christian conservative, gave her the title of “Senior Military and Political Analyst” on his podcast and paid her $119,370, according to her financial disclosure form.

Trump Favors Death for Snowden

Although Trump once listened to a plea for a pardon for Snowden and rejected it, he had consistently called Snowden a traitor who deserved the death penalty for his disclosure of documents that helped China, Russia, and ISIS, the Islamic terrorist group.

Trump had to deal with that problem in his first term. On Saturday, President Trump once again authorized U.S. airstrikes targeting ISIS operatives in the Golis mountains in Somalia. Snowden’s disclosures enabled ISIS to avoid NSA monitoring and likely initiate plans for another 9/11-type attack on America.

The praise for Gabbard illustrates a bigger problem in the modern conservative movement, which has come under the influence of pro-Russia figures close to “Putin Brain” Alexander Dugin. They seem to think Russia is a Christian nation on “our side” in the global conflict and even blame the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the murder of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on NATO.

Trump knows better but got deceived into picking Gabbard, apparently on the advice of Tucker Carlson and his son Don Jr. Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles should have stopped the nomination and alerted Trump to Gabbard’s pro-Snowden views.

Before Tucker left Fox to start his own program, he plugged the “Rage Against the War Machine” rally that featured Gabbard and was supposed to feature Scott Ritter, convicted of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure. Another speaker, Tara Reade, fled to Moscow after the event but has since returned to America.

For his part, Tucker says he’s “rooting for Russia” in the Ukraine war and is featured on Russian state TV.

Analyst Trevor Loudon has carefully analyzed Gabbard’s background, including her support from “MAGA communists,” stretching back decades and consisting of solid associations with representatives of China when she was an up-and-coming Democratic Party member of Congress and even became co-chair of the DNC under Obama.

Some would say Gabbard is now a key operative in a major influence operation, designed to set up Trump as a Russian agent, the same ploy that was used during his first term.

Another dupe in the pro-Tulsi campaign has been the onetime Reagan-oriented conservative organization CPAC, known as the Conservative Political Action Conference, which featured Gabbard as a MAGA Republican.

Strangely, MAGA commentators like fired Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon like to highlight communist infiltration of the American system while backing Gabbard for that top secret and sensitive post. He, too, supported Soros associate Bessent for Treasury Secretary.

“We’ve got work to do on Tulsi,” Bannon said after her disastrous committee hearing, leading to an Axios report that the “MAGA machine” was mobilizing to get her confirmed, with Trump planning to start making calls to Republican senators on the Intelligence Committee.

Trump risks losing his credibility by doing so. He should throw in the towel.

Cotton Has Egg on His Face

For his part, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Republican Senator Tom Cotton made a major mistake by backing Gabbard for the DNI post, on the eve of her disastrous hearing where she repeatedly refused to call Snowden a traitor.

Cotton said about her: “She has undergone five FBI background checks. I spent more than two hours last week reviewing the latest, putting eyes on more than three hundred pages. It’s clean as a whistle.”

Cotton knows better than this.

Isn’t that the same FBI full of Trump haters that are being purged?

General Mark Milley had a security clearance. So did Bradley/Chelsea Manning, the main source for Wikileaks who went from homosexual to transgender. So did Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan, who voted communist and rose through the ranks of the CIA.

Tulsi is a political cross-dresser, who supposedly has made a sincere switch from the socialist wing of the Democratic Party to the MAGA wing of the GOP.

It stinks to high heaven. Trump’s theme of “Common Sense” makes this clear.

As Trump proceeds with a purge of the FBI agents involved in the J6 and criminal probes that targeted Trump supporters, he should quickly reverse course on Gabbard and “purge” her nomination before it blows up in his face. If she manages to win confirmation, the danger will be far greater.

Call Senator Cotton at (202) 224-1700 and urge him to reverse course and drop his support for the Gabbard nomination. Senator Ted Cruz is also backing Gabbard. Call his office at (202) 224-5922. Call Senator Josh Hawley to protest his support for Gabbard at 202-224-6154.