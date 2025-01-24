A Ukrainian Leopard 1A5 tank, recently upgraded with additional protection measures, survived a series of attacks from Russian FPV (First Person View) drones during a battle on the front lines.

The Militarnyi has reported that the tank, positioned in a wooded area, became a target for Russian strike drones. It endured three direct hits to its frontal armor and two additional strikes to its left side and rear. Despite the onslaught, the Leopard 1A5 moved out of its initial position to escape the danger zone.

However, after reaching a road, the tank halted briefly for unknown reasons, during which it sustained three more hits to the roof of its engine compartment. Remarkably, the damage did not incapacitate the engine, allowing the tank to resume movement. Only two subsequent strikes in the same area eventually disabled the vehicle, reportedly causing a fire.

The Ukrainian crew’s persistence in maintaining control of the tank during the barrage underscored their determination to protect their vehicle. While their current status remains unknown, analysts believe the crew likely survived due to the strikes targeting compartments distant from the crew’s position.

The time intervals between the drone attacks may have provided an opportunity for the crew to evacuate safely.

The Leopard 1A5’s survivability in this scenario has drawn attention, given the tank’s origins in the 1960s, when it was designed with a focus on mobility and firepower over heavy armor protection. The vehicle’s unexpectedly robust performance in the face of modern drone warfare has been attributed to significant modifications by Ukrainian engineers.

Ukrainian engineers developed an extensive add-on protection system for the Leopard 1A5, addressing the unique threats posed by high-speed attack drones. The upgrades included dynamic reactive armor blocks, protective mesh, and grilles over vulnerable areas like the rear engine compartment. These enhancements proved instrumental in mitigating the effects of the drone strikes. The reactive armor neutralized the penetrating effects of cumulative munitions, while the protective mesh and grilles deflected or absorbed impacts that might otherwise have caused critical damage.

Without these upgrades, experts suggest the base Leopard 1A5 would likely have been destroyed by the initial strikes, potentially resulting in the loss of its crew.