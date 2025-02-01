The U.S. Navy and Army are continuing their testing and evaluation of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic weapon system, with a series of key demonstrations planned for fiscal year 2025 (FY25).

The CPS program conducted an end-to-end flight test of the prototype CPS All-Up Round (AUR) in the third quarter of FY24, but an additional test from the Army’s transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) was postponed due to a system issue. Future tests will include CPS AUR launches from both the Army’s TEL and the Navy’s ship- and submarine-launch canisters.

The CPS system is a conventional, boost-glide hypersonic weapon designed to strike high-value, time-sensitive targets. It includes a two-stage solid rocket booster and a Common Hypersonic Glide Body that delivers a kinetic energy projectile warhead. The Navy plans to integrate the CPS system into Zumwalt-class destroyers and Virginia-class submarines, employing a cold-gas ejection (“cold launch”) system. Meanwhile, the Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system, known as Dark Eagle, will deploy the CPS AUR using a hot launch ignition system from its TEL.

The CPS system is designed to enable U.S. combatant commanders to penetrate advanced air defenses and conduct precision strikes. The Navy will deploy CPS aboard Zumwalt-class destroyers and Virginia-class submarines, while the Army will integrate it into its LRHW batteries for ground-based strike capabilities.

The CPS program follows a three-phase acquisition strategy:

Phase 1 – A Middle Tier of Acquisition (MTA) rapid prototyping effort that includes a four-flight test campaign, concluding in FY25.

Phase 2 – An MTA rapid fielding initiative that will conduct flight tests from a Zumwalt-class destroyer and aims for initial deployment in FY27.

Phase 3 – A Major Defense Acquisition Program focused on full integration aboard Zumwalt-class destroyers and Virginia-class submarines.

The program faced delays in FY24 due to modifications in development objectives and delivery schedules. The Navy is working with the Department of Defense’s Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) to finalize test plans for early FY25. The upcoming tests will include a CPS AUR demonstration from the Army’s TEL and an operational demonstration from the Navy’s ship/submarine-launch canister.

In 3QFY24, the CPS program successfully conducted a developmental flight test from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii. However, a planned 4QFY24 flight test from the Army’s TEL was canceled due to a system issue, which has since been addressed. Future demonstrations will test CPS integration with the Army’s TEL and ship/submarine-launch platforms.

Additional evaluations include:

Lethality Testing: The Navy conducted a warhead arena test in 1QFY24 and a sled test in 2QFY24, incorporating threat-representative targets. Further validation of CPS’s kinetic effects will be pursued through additional flight tests.

Cyber Survivability Assessments: The Navy has completed its 10th cyber survivability evaluation of the CPS AUR missile design and its supporting combat system. Future cyber evaluations for Zumwalt-class destroyers and Virginia-class submarines are planned for Phases 2 and 3.

Performance in Contested Environments: The Navy is using modeling, simulation, and hardware-in-the-loop evaluations to assess CPS effectiveness under combat conditions. Full results will be available following the Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) period.

The CPS system is being developed by a consortium of major defense contractors, including:

Lockheed Martin Space – Littleton, Colorado

Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos – Huntsville, Alabama (Common Hypersonic Glide Body)

DOT&E has yet to provide a formal assessment of CPS operational effectiveness, lethality, suitability, or survivability. These evaluations will be detailed in an operational demonstration planned for FY25.

To advance the program, the Navy should:

Submit the combined CPS Phase 2 and Phase 3 Test and Evaluation Master Plan (TEMP) for DOT&E approval in early FY25, ensuring comprehensive testing in contested environments. Develop a CPS Live Fire Test and Evaluation (LFT&E) strategy to validate the weapon’s lethality against threat-representative targets, in coordination with the Joint Technical Coordinating Group for Munitions Effectiveness.

The CPS program represents a major leap in U.S. hypersonic strike capabilities, with potential for strategic deterrence and rapid precision engagement. As testing continues, the Navy and Army will refine the system’s performance and integration to ensure operational readiness for future deployments.

