The American startup XDOWN has revealed new details on the PS Killer (PSK) tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), a cutting-edge loitering munition designed to meet the rapidly evolving challenges of the modern battlefield.

With a “throw-and-forget” deployment system, advanced thrust vectoring for high agility, and stealth capabilities, the PSK is set to redefine autonomous strike missions and reconnaissance operations.

The PSK’s modular design allows for flexibility in combat roles, supporting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) operations. It also serves as a precision strike weapon against high-value targets (HVTs), making it a versatile asset for military forces worldwide.

The PSK’s design is built for maximum efficiency and adaptability, employing a reinforced carbon fiber structure and a compact NFL-sized football shape for easy deployment. Its ultra-low radar cross-section (RCS) and acoustic suppression systems ensure stealth capabilities, making it difficult to detect and intercept.

With a cruising speed of 100 knots and a top speed exceeding 135 knots, the PSK delivers rapid engagement, while its scalable swarming capabilities enable synchronized attacks on multiple targets. The system integrates real-time data exchange with command-and-control units, enhancing situational awareness and coordination.

XDOWN has designed the PSK with cost-effectiveness and long-term operational sustainability in mind, ensuring that the system meets National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance standards for reliable performance.

The PSK is engineered for high-impact, non-line-of-sight (NLOS) precision strikes, reducing collateral damage while maintaining maximum lethality against armored targets and enemy personnel.

Beyond its offensive capabilities, the PSK’s counter-drone function is a game-changer in C-UAS operations, featuring serial ramming technology that neutralizes multiple aerial threats with a single launch.

This feature ensures uninterrupted battlefield dominance in contested environments.The system is also equipped with advanced thermal imaging sensors, enabling effective operations in low-light and low-visibility conditions. This enhances its ISR applications, providing real-time intelligence gathering and reconnaissance capabilities for frontline forces.

XDOWN’s PSK loitering munition is designed for seamless integration with combined arms operations, supporting light infantry, special forces, and cavalry units. The PSK enhances operational reach beyond the Forward Edge of the Battle Area (FEBA), ensuring forces can identify and neutralize threats before direct engagements.

The system plays a crucial role in breakthrough operations, delivering precision-guided firepower that disrupts enemy defenses. Integrated with AI-driven target acquisition, the PSK enables rapid and accurate identification of enemy movements, reinforcing airmobile and special operations units as they secure critical terrain.