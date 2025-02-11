The Ukrainian military has released a compilation of combat footage showcasing Mi-24V Hind helicopter gunships intercepting and destroying Russian attack drones.

The video highlights the role of Ukraine’s rotary-wing aviation in countering the growing drone threat on the battlefield.

In the footage, Ukrainian Mi-24V helicopters are seen engaging Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with their Yakushev-Borzov YakB-12.7mm remotely controlled 12.7×108mm caliber four-barrel rotary heavy machine gun. The helicopters, known for their durability and firepower, maneuver swiftly to track and eliminate the airborne threats. The video underscores the effectiveness of gunship tactics in providing aerial defense against enemy reconnaissance and kamikaze drones.

The Mi-24V, a Soviet-era attack helicopter still in active service with Ukraine’s armed forces, has been adapted for modern warfare, playing a key role in both offensive and defensive operations. Its Yak-B rotary cannon, mounted on the aircraft’s nose, is capable of delivering rapid bursts of fire, making it an effective weapon against drones.

As Russia continues to rely on swarms of attack and reconnaissance UAVs to target Ukrainian positions, Kyiv’s forces have increasingly turned to their aviation assets to neutralize these threats. Ukraine has already fielded a combination of air defense systems, electronic warfare measures, and small arms fire to counter drones. However, the latest footage demonstrates that helicopters are also being used as an agile, mobile response to Russian drone incursions.

This latest display of Ukrainian air power comes as the country continues to seek additional military support from Western allies. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly emphasized the need for advanced air defense systems and increased ammunition supplies to sustain their defensive efforts against ongoing Russian attacks.