Citing reports on “grooming gangs” running rampant in Britain, Trump adviser Elon Musk asks if America should “liberate Britain” from its governing elite. Who will liberate America first? It is one of President Trump’s big challenges, as he faces the need to eliminate pedophile networks in the “gay” community and the Roman Catholic Church.

In addition to these problems, of course, the U.S. has become the largest consumer of trafficked human beings in the world

In a recent interview on my Rumble channel with Peter Brimelow, a refugee from Britain, he described his former country as a “sick society” which has tolerated a Muslim invasion and the proliferation of Muslim rape gangs. Regarding his adopted country of America, Brimelow was sounding the alarm about the immigrant invasion of America decades before Trump. For those warnings, he was ostracized by much of the “conservative” movement.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, the same official trying to bankrupt Trump, has been waging a campaign to put Brimelow’s organization VDare out of business.

Although open borders have facilitated child sex trafficking, there is a major home-grown aspect to the child rape scandal, the result of the embrace by both major political parties of the homosexual movement in America, started by pedophile advocate Harry Hay, a communist.

I urge Elon Musk to investigate the suppressed news about the gay couple in Georgia who adopted two kids through a Christian agency and then sexually abused them. Not only that, they filmed them in disgusting sexual acts, including rapes by gay activists, and tried to sell them to a pedophile ring.

The case of married gay activists William Dale Zulock Jr. and Zachary Jacoby Zulock should be national news, but it only made big headlines in their home state of Georgia, even though a pedophile ring possibly national in scope was uncovered.

The grooming scandal that took reportedly place across UK towns and cities is an outrage. Here in the U.S., we could have stopped it. Such behavior is the inevitable result of gay marriage being sanctioned by the Supreme Court and then adoption agencies approving this conduct and giving away kids to wealthy “gay couples” who supposedly would take care of them

The Zulocks, the “two fathers,” raped and prostituted the two boys they adopted and were sentenced to 100-year prison terms without parole on charges of sodomy, child molestation, and incest.

Randy McGinley, the District Attorney, said, “Those involved with the investigation and prosecution of this case will never forget what they had to see and hear in this case. These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else. However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets…”

The gay magazine The Advocate ran a story about it but then claimed there is no evidence gays abuse kids any more than heterosexuals do.

That claim hinges on the meaning of the term “heterosexual,” when we know for a fact that the celibate “heterosexuals” in the priesthood sometimes turn out to be closeted gays and pedophiles.

There are numerous photos of the Zulocks at “gay pride” events with their “picture perfect” family.

Fox News coverage of this scandal was strange, to say the least.

The story referred to “husbands” who abused their adopted sons, the “Georgia couple” William and Zachary Zulock. The story never mentioned the word “gay.”

The pedophile ring was uncovered by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Here are the facts: surveys find that children of homosexuals are more apt to become homosexual and experience parental molestation.

America followed what happened in Britain, where one case involved a homosexual foster couple who sexually abused vulnerable boys in their care. They got away with it because social workers feared being accused of anti-gay discrimination.

In regard to the Zulock case, Richard Palmer of The Trumpet notes, “If you get your news from the New York Times, CNN or PBS, you will have heard nothing about the Zulocks. If you get your news from almost anywhere else, you will.”

Palmer goes on to point out the essential fact that, “In reality, pedophilia has been a core part of the homosexual movement for years.”

Indeed, Harry Hay, founder of the modern gay rights movement, was a supporter of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA).

This sickness has permeated American society.

Amy Berg exposed the cover-up of pedophilia in the Catholic Church in her 2006 Oscar-nominated documentary, “Deliver Us from Evil,” and followed with her film, “An Open Secret,” about how pedophiles operate in Hollywood and cover up their crimes. The Boston Globe exposed a series of sex crimes committed by Catholic priests in an award-winning series of articles made into a film, “Spotlight,” available on Netflix.

Raise the possibility of a high-level sex ring operating in the world today and you are immediately attacked as a QAnon conspiracy theorist. But look at what is happening in the Roman Catholic Church, the desperate efforts at cover-up, the bankruptcies, such as the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and the mass closing of churches because of declining attendance.

“In 2019,” notes a report on church attendance by ABC News, “ 37% percent of U.S. Catholics, up from 22% in 2002, said that news of abuse cases led them to question whether they would remain in the Catholic church.”

This trend has continued under Pope Francis, who made a declaration in favor of homosexual civil unions.

He has just appointed Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of San Diego as the next archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, a figure like Francis who has proposed “radical inclusion” for LGBTQ people in the church. He doesn’t agree with Catholic teaching that homosexuality is “intrinsically disordered.”

Trump alienated his supporters during the first term by sending out his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, to promote policies that are a staple of the Cultural Marxist agenda. She said “…this president is proud that in 2019 we launched a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world. He has a great record when it comes to the LGBT community. The Trump administration eased a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men and he launched a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, so we’re very proud of our achievements.”

Ending the AIDS epidemic is a laudable goal, but easing a ban on blood donations from male homosexuals, who are most susceptible to HIV/AIDS, should not have been done at the expense of the safety of the blood supply.

What is more, exporting homosexuality is something conservatives objected to when Obama was doing it.

Those who believe in Making America Moral Again will be watching Trump’s second term closely.